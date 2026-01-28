Blue Jays’ World Series Hero Faces Bitter Snub as Pirates Prospect Tops Unexpected List

The Blue Jays’ dominance last year was very much a team effort, but one homegrown prospect really helped make the season feel special: Trey Yesavage. Thrust into action when the opportunity came, Yesavage made the most of it. If you remember, he logged only three regular-season starts before getting into the postseason.

In the postseason. Yesavage appeared six times for Toronto, including five starts. Over 27⅔ playoff innings, he posted a 3.58 ERA, struck out 39 batters, walked 11, and finished 3–1. His poise and production made him a key figure in the Jays’ title run, and he’s clearly someone to keep an eye on this year.

However, according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Yesavage still trails well behind in the early race for top prospects heading into 2026, a list currently topped by a Pirates prospect!

“When looking at the front-line starters in the majors, a lot of them are former pro prospects as position players (Yesavage wasn’t), and almost all of the right-handed versions are breaking ball dominant.” McDaniel ranked Yesavage as the 14th prospect to watch this year, while placing the Pirates’ shortstop, Konnor Griffin, first.

Imago October 5, 2025, Toronto, On, CANADA: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage 39 celebrates after striking out the New York Yankees side during fourth inning MLB, Baseball Herren, USA American League Division Series baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Canada News – October 5, 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20251005_zaf_c35_078 Copyright: xNathanxDenettex

So, when you look at what Yesavage has done since making his MLB debut for the Jays on September 15, it’s honestly surprising that he’s not even cracking the top 10 on prospect lists. Why? Because no pitcher before him had made as many as three postseason starts within his first eight career appearances. He also became the first pitcher in MLB history to start multiple World Series games that early in his career.

Game 5 of the World Series was the real statement moment. Yesavage struck out 12 batters, setting a rookie record in the Fall Classic. And at just 22 years and 93 days old, he also became the youngest pitcher ever to reach double-digit strikeouts in a World Series game. For a rookie, that’s about as loud an introduction as it gets.

So the big question is: what more does he have to do to climb the prospect ladder?

According to McDaniel, the top spot currently belongs to Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin, and the talent there is undeniable. Griffin is viewed as a potential 55-grade hitter with 60-grade power, and his 2025 numbers back it up. Playing across Single-A, High-A, and Double-A, the 19-year-old made history as the first drafted teenager to post at least 20 HRs and 60 stolen bases in a single minor league season.

Still, Yesavage has something Griffin doesn’t yet. That’s his proven success on the game’s biggest stage. With a full season ahead of him in Toronto, the Blue Jays’ rookie will have plenty of chances this year to keep building his resume and force his way up those rankings.

The Blue Jays would be careful with their rookie arm

Even with how dominant Yesavage looked in the World Series, he’s still very young and hasn’t fully settled into life as a big leaguer yet. Because of that, it would make sense for the Blue Jays to be cautious with how much they ask of him. Reportedly, he already threw 139.2 total innings in 2025 when you combine his minor-league workload with the postseason. Thus, pushing him much beyond that could be risky.

Hence, a slower, more measured approach would seem like the smart move, giving Yesavage the chance to grow without overdoing it.

That said, the organization sounds confident. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said that Yesavage will be part of the team’s rotation in 2026 and won’t be operating under a strict innings cap. So for now, there’s no official limit in place.

Still, given the depth Toronto has this season, with veterans like Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce in the mix, the Jays can afford to be flexible. Even without a hard innings restriction, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team take a more relaxed, long-term approach with their prized rookie.