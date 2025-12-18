Bo Bichette Ambitions Push Brian Cashman Toward Jazz Chisholm Jr. Exit as AL Rival Tables Two Prospects: MLB Rumor

The New York Yankees might take some time, but holding them back in the offseason market is almost impossible. After the disastrous 2025 season, the Bronx will look to fix its holes, and one of those holes is at second base with Jazz Chisholm Jr, and now the Yankees are looking to fix that hole with Bo Bichette.

And that is where the Kansas City Royals come in with 2 of their players.

“That is my Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees trade in which we will be sending Jazz Chisholm to the Midwest,” commented Jim Riley. “I have Chris Bubic and Ben Kudurna… headed to the Yankees.”

Brian Cashman is pursuing Bo Bichette as a second base upgrade, projecting a 5-year, $150 million contract. Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, 44 doubles, and .840 OPS in 2025. His right-handed contact profile addresses lineup balance, while positional flexibility allows second base stability immediately.

Compared directly, Bichette offers more consistent offensive production than Jazz Chisholm Jr’s .242 average and .813 OPS. Chisholm delivered power and speed with 31 homers and 31 steals, but strikeouts limited offensive reliability.

Defensively, Chisholm’s range metrics fluctuate yearly, creating variance despite strong highlight plays and athletic reputation. Although a very small sample size, Bichette played second in the World Series for 5 games and had a 1.000 fielding percentage. His move to second base reduces throwing demands, which reduces the problems he had at shortstop.

This alignment enables New York to trade Chisholm for pitching while Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon recover. Kansas City fits logically, needing an impact bat to support Bobby Witt Jr. and a developing lineup. Chisholm’s power-speed profile directly addresses the Royals’ run production gaps, especially from the left side.

In return, New York could get Chris Bubic and Ben Kudurna, stabilizing innings through 2026 by moving to bullpen action after Rodon and Cole return.

The exchange balances immediate needs, converting surplus athletic offense into rotational depth during injury absences. Kansas City gains a marketable, productive bat, while New York fortifies pitching without long-term roster congestion.

With Bo Bichette penciled at second, New York finally commits to clarity over hesitation. Trading Jazz Chisholm Jr for Chris Bubic and Ben Kudurna becomes logical. But the Yankees can’t wait arounf this for too long with other teams in the race.

The Yankees can’t rest because another rival is eyeing Bo Bichette

Sleep has never been a luxury in the Bronx, but this winter it feels downright irresponsible. While one familiar rival scans the room quietly, another decision looms that could tilt a division already short on patience. The Yankees know this dance. So does Bo Bichette. And yes, the Red Sox are very much in the picture.

Although the Yankees are widely seen as favorites for Bo Bichette, the Red Sox still hold leverage. Bichette recently indicated he is willing to play second base, expanding his market significantly. The Boston Red Sox currently lack an established everyday second baseman, creating an immediate positional need Bichette could fill.

His willingness to shift positions positions the Red Sox as a serious contender for his five-year, $150 million projected contract.

Bichette brings a proven offensive profile, batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and .840 OPS in 2025. He has maintained a .294 career average and accumulated over 900 hits since 2019, demonstrating consistent contact hitting. Right-handed, his pull-heavy power aligns well with Fenway Park, producing a .329 average and six home runs across 35 games there.

He also had a pretty good time playing at second base against the Dodgers in the World Series. Adding Bichette would strengthen the lineup balance, mitigate defensive risks at second, and weaken a division rival simultaneously.

Bo Bichette’s potential move to Boston reshapes the AL East, keeping Yankees fans awake. Red Sox strategy now hinges on balancing payroll and positional needs while outmaneuvering their rival.