Red Sox to Close Door on Alex Bregman as Blue Jays’ World Series Hero Becomes Best Fit to Solve Big Crisis: Insider

The Alex Bregman ride has honestly taken Boston through a lot of twists. Rafael Devers moved to first, Bregman came for his throne, and then he opted out. Now, insiders are hinting that Bregman may not return unless Boston meets his demands and numbers.

“The Red Sox bat him out on a short-term deal, and they would like to bring him back, but not at the price point that his camp has been asking for over the years,” said Jim Bowden of Bregman.

Jim Bowden gave the solution, too. Bo Bichette – Toronto’s cornerstone!

“Bo Bichette would be the perfect solution for Boston at third base.”

Bowden’s belief stems from more than a flying guess into the air. Bregman’s price tag is skyrocketing, with projections ranging from five to six years and a value of $150-$180 million.

He had turned down a $171.5 million deal from the Detroit Tigers and $156 million from the Houston Astros last winter before he took the Red Sox’s higher AAV contract. Mind you, he secured that deal despite a down year!

And this time it’s a bounce-back year for Bregman, with a slash line of .273/.360/.462, 18 homers, and 28 doubles. All that while getting sidelined due to a quad injury. Hence, the deal is going to be better and bigger than before.

So, Bowden might be on to something.

But it doesn’t mean that the Boston Red Sox can’t chase him, because let’s be honest, they have plenty of moolah after sending away their longtime star, Rafael Devers. But the issue is that Boston has more holes to fill than just third base.

They need a No. 2 starter, they need first base help, and they also need bullpen depth. And Boston may need to lock in Jarren Duran long-term, too – even though a trade possibility is coming to the front. So sure, front office chatter keeps Bregman as a “1A priority” but not the only priority. And this is where Bo Bichette makes sense.

Bichette is only 27 years old, way younger than Bregman, and just starred as a World Series hero. He has that go-get-that-win-now drive. Plus, his swing seems to be well-suited for Fenway Park. He would be a younger alternative for the team. And his projected 6-year, $175 million deal should be worth it, especially given the flexibility he has shown.

First time playing at 2B from shortstop for the big leagues, that too, at World Series – it implies nothing but excellence.

However, if Bichette doesn’t come and Bregman doesn’t stay, Boston could manage with an in-house option.

The internal option Boston can’t ignore

The Boston Red Sox may not ignore the value Marcelo Mayer brings in.

Defensively, he was smooth and steady, and he made just one error in 39 games at third base and posted three outs above average, which is a huge upgrade from the chaos the infield saw in the recent seasons.

Sure, his bat was not electric, but it was still workable for a rookie. He posted an OPS+ of 85 with flashes of contact-driven promise. His concern, though, is health, given he has dealt with wrist, back, and shoulder issues, and he still hasn’t played 100 games in a season.

So a good option at third base, but even then a gamble.

And as for shortstop, it seems like Craig Breslow made it clear that they see Trevor Story as their 2026 shortstop.

“I think we’re going to see even more production out of him next year,” Breslow mentioned.

This is confidence, even though Story finished near the bottom of MLB shortstops in the defensive metrics. Breslow shared that the team believes the late-season errors are due to the wear and tear rather than a decline.

So Story’s leadership, his communication, and that clean bill of health keep him sort of a lock at short.

Ultimately, if Boston missed out on Bichette and Bregman, they can survive without the external splash.