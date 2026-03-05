Bo Bichette Braces for Worst Ahead of Phillies Clash After Announcing Latest Health Update

The Mets secured Bo Bichette with a massive three-year, $126 million deal, but it was the Phillies who first offered him a $200 million deal for seven years. However, as Bichette chose to travel to New York, he is now bracing himself for a challenge highly uncalled for before facing the Phillies. And guess what, Bichette is expecting the worst part to come from the Phillies fans.

“If I know Philly fans, probably not the best,” Bichette said via Foul Territory. “But, I mean, I’ve never been booed by an opposing crowd like that. I look forward to it, man. In my opinion, that’s something actually pretty cool to experience. I look forward to it.”

Well, consider it his luck or the Blue Jays’ image, but Bichette was majorly immune to any boos. And now, that might be the thing of the past. Reportedly, just as the Phillies offered the $200 million deal, they were certain about closing it. Even Phillies insiders were already planning their roster around Bichette. But that outrageous AAV offered by the Mets changed the game.

The Mets also beat the Phillies by offering an opt-out option. If you remember, the Phillies are traditionally not in favor of including an opt-out option in the contract. The same applied to Bo Bichette as well. However, with the Mets, Bichette is not only receiving a higher AAV ($42 million), but he also has the option to opt out and hit free agency after one year.

But for the Phillies fans, these strategic things don’t matter. They assumed Bichhete was in a red jersey, but are now completely done, knowing Bichhete eventually signed with their biggest rival. And as the Mets will visit Citizens Bank Park on June 18, the former Blue Jays shortstop knows what’s coming in, and he seems ready to face it. Now, here comes the disclaimer.

“I don’t know if I’m going to give a percentage on it, but I wasn’t in a good place for sure. But I’m feeling good now, and that’s all that matters,” Bichette added about how he feels currently health-wise.

So, Bichette made it out of his injury concerns back during the World Series. And he is set to start on Opening Day. While this update should cheer up the Mets fans, it’s too early to conclude about how he would fare at third base.

Bo Bichette’s new role with the Mets is yet to be proven

Bichette’s role as a shortstop has already been proven during his Blue Jays days. However, the Mets are playing him at third base, which is a first-time experience for Bichette.

“It’s a little weird. Practice is good, and I’m trying to get to the point where I’m just letting my athleticism take over,” Bichette added.

Now, this is the only area the Mets fans should be concerned about. It’s not only about how Bichette would fare in a new position, but he also fared defensively last year. Reportedly, last year with the Jays, Bichette was ranked in the 1st percentile in Outs Above Average. It made him one of the worst-performing defensive shortstops in MLB!

So, as the Jays were forced to shift Bichette from shortstop to second base owing to his defense struggles, the Mets may have planned the same, but at the hot corner. Now, as the man himself is confident about practicing his new role, it is still too early to conclude before the regular season starts.

Nevertheless, Bo Bichette’s strong offense, struggling defense, uncertainty in a new position, and an impending challenge from the Phillies fans are what make his debut in New York a lot more eventful.