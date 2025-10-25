Bo Bichette Draws Bold Comparison to $100M Phillies Star as A-Rod Breaks Down Blue Jays Unexpected Call

Ever since Bo Bichette went down with a left knee sprain on September 6, all of Toronto’s been buzzing with one big question — when will he be back? And that’s all for good reason. Bichette’s been the Blue Jays’ most reliable bat this season, leading the team in both RBIs and average, so his absence definitely left a hole in the lineup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, the wait’s finally over. Bichette made his much-anticipated return just in time for the World Series against the Dodgers, after missing about 48 days, including the ALDS and ALCS. So, you couldn’t ask for better timing for the Jays to get their star slugger back on the field. And just as fans were celebrating his comeback, Alex Rodriguez added even more excitement by comparing Bichette to none other than Kyle Schwarber.

Let’s just say that comparison is bound to make Blue Jays fans smile!!!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It reminds me of Kyle Schwarber. He got hurt in the first series of the year, begged Theo I can play. Theo got him to play, and he was very successful in that World Series led him to a championship in almost a 100 years.” A-Rod shared a trivial fact during the Fox Sports’ pre-game show before the World Series Game 1.

If you remember, back in 2016, Schwarber showed an incredible story with the Cubs. That year started rough as he suffered a brutal knee injury just two games into the season. He missed all the regular season and most of the playoffs. But in what felt like a miracle, Schwarber made a stunning recovery in time to return as the Cubs’ DH during their historic World Series run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite being sidelined almost the entire year, he came back hitting .412 with seven hits, three walks, and two RBIs in the Series. Guess what, it was one of the most inspiring comebacks in recent baseball memory.

AD

According to A-Rod, Schwarber even went straight to then-Cubs president Theo Epstein to plead for a chance to play. And the rest, as they say, is history. Riding on Schwarber’s energy and clutch hitting, the Cubs broke their century-long championship drought.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, with Bichette writing a similar script, missing most of the postseason and making his return just in time for the World Series, Blue Jays fans can’t help but wonder… Could he be the one to end Toronto’s 32-year wait for another title? The Cubs ended their 100-year drought. It’s time for the Jays to end their 32-year drought now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Blue Jays’ antidote against the Dodgers’ fastballs

If there’s one thing that has defined Dodgers pitching this season, it’s their nasty fastballs. Take Blake Snell, for example… He started Game 1 and has made those heaters his secret weapon. During the regular season, 43.6% of his pitches were fastballs, and even in the playoffs, he’s still leaning on them about 32% of the time. And it’s working, too.

Snell’s strikeout numbers have been stellar, but what’s really stood out is how well he’s limited hard contact. None of the 39 balls put in play against him have been barreled. And his 81.9 mph average exit velocity is the best among postseason pitchers with at least 10 innings.

So, how do the Blue Jays counter that kind of heat? Enter Bo Bichette, the perfect antidote.

According to Baseball Savant, Bichette has a hard-hit rate of 54.9% against four-seam fastballs. He even leads the league in batting average against them. Knowing the Dodgers are likely to stick with their fastball-heavy game plan, it makes perfect sense that the Jays activated Bichette for the World Series.

“He’s in the lineup to hit. You know, he led the team on average… The big thing is he led the league in average against fastballs over 97 miles an hour. And you’re going to see a lot of velocity coming from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching staff.” As Derek Jeter put it, Bichette’s only job now is simple: just hit.

Sure, he’s slotting in at second base for the first time, but in reality, his role feels more like a designated hitter. There to do what he does best: crush fastballs.