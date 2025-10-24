Bo Bichette Finally Breaks Silence on Blue Jays Future After Toronto Said to Cut Ties in Stunning Offseason Move

Since he arrived in Toronto in 2019, Bo Bichette has talked about the ultimate champagne celebration and the pandemonious parade reserved for World Series champions. Now, despite missing seven weeks of action, the star shortstop just might have a chance as he returns to the roster. But his Blue Jays future still hangs in the balance.

Set to hit the free agency this offseason, the 27-year-old shared what he wants in Toronto. According to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, “When asked about his future, Bo Bichette says, ‘my goal is to stay here for my entire career,’ while adding that right now he doesn’t have time to think about it.”

Bichette restarted running and fielding early in the postseason, after a month’s layoff. However, he could not make enough progress to make either the ALDS or the ALCS rosters. But after the team’s Game 7 win over the Seattle Mariners, he predicted how he would be ready to play when his name is called.

Since his knee doesn’t appear to be fully healed, his position became the biggest question mark for the team. As per the roster announcement, GM John Schneider’s wish to get him in any version would be completed as he will be returning to the lineup at second base for the first time in the majors.

If he delivers as he did during the regular season, perhaps his wish to be a lifelong Blue Jay will hold.

This season, the shortstop proved his worth, batting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs across 139 games. Even after missing over a month with a left knee sprain, his presence remains central to the lineup. In his absence, Andrés Giménez, Ernie Clement, and Addison Barger stepped up, but none matched Bichette’s consistency. His career-best hitting and leadership illustrate why Toronto sees him as a potential cornerstone of their roster.

Spotrac projects his potential contract at $186 million over eight years, reflecting league-wide valuation. Toronto has yet to negotiate, postponing talks until after the season ends.

Yet, with the World Series underway, Bichette cannot dwell on contracts or negotiations. Of course, he has to reclaim what his trio with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk could not in 2020, 2022, and 2023 playoff runs.

If Bo Bichette shines in the World Series, Toronto might have its lifelong superstar locked down. If not, Ross Atkins will have tough choices as some analysts and insiders have already decided the 5-ft-11 righty’s fate in the team.

“He’s not going to be part of their future; it’s almost unquestionable that Andres Gimenez will be their shortstop from here on forward,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal stated during a recent Foul Territory segment. “I think that was part of the reason they acquired him in the first place, to protect themselves if Bichette did not sign, and I don’t know that they ever expected to sign him. … If this is it for him and if you feel your team is better set this way going into the World Series, man, I don’t know how you put him on.”

However, with Bichette already in the lineup, they have certainly made some substitutions. However, based on what the team makes it look like, they don’t seem to want to let the 27-year-old walk away after the season is over, with or without a win.

In a city hungry for October glory, even front-office whispers now echo louder than stadium cheers. What do you think the team will decide for their mainstay since 2019?