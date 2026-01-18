Bo Bichette Forces Mets to Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old as Freddy Peralta Emerges as Next Key Target, Deems Insider

The New York Mets’ roster faced a major shakeup last week. First, they traded star player Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then, just a few hours later, they signed Bo Bichette for $126 million to strengthen their third base position. These moves now force the Mets to rethink their lineup, which might involve a potential trade for Freddy Peralta.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his latest YouTube video, Locked On Mets host Ryan Finkelstein gave a reality check on 26-year-old Brett Baty. “I think the best-case scenario for Baty at this point is either being a super utility player or,” said Finkelstein, “if he finds a home at first base or left field. That’s where I would ultimately go with Baty.”

Finkelstein highlighted that trading Brett Baty could benefit the Mets because he currently holds “more trade value” compared to Mark Ventos. ‘Brett the Met’ has already proven himself, showing strong defense at third base and hitting around 20 home runs, which makes teams view him as a starting player immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Mark Ventos has yet to establish himself as a reliable big-league player. Finkelstein reminded viewers that not many teams are “anxious” to pick up a DH (designated hitter), making Ventos a tougher trade option.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Meanwhile, Finkelstein says the Mets could trade Brett Baty to teams like the Boston Red Sox and White Sox, according to current rumors. He also sees another potential trade involving Brewers’ Freddy Peralta. Peralta is young and currently earns $8 million, which Finkelstein says fits “any team’s payroll.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And teams such as the Yankees, Mets, and even the Dodgers are reportedly interested, making Freddy Peralta the Mets’ next big trade target. “Get your hands on Freddy Peralta,” Finkelstein warned the Mets.

The 29-year-old dominated the National League last season, posting a 17-6 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts. His standout performance has made him one of the most coveted pitchers in baseball. If the deal goes through, the insider shares his take on locking it in without waiting on a decision about Freddy Peralta and lays out strategies to make it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One-year deal for Freddy Peralta recommended for the Mets

One wrong move could trigger financial chaos, and Ryan Finkelstein knows it. The 29-year-old Freddy Peralta carries huge expectations, but the Mets are moving quickly to land the Milwaukee Brewers’ ace.

Since his debut, Peralta has set impressive records, including becoming the first Brewer to record 200+ strikeouts in three straight seasons, an achievement few pitchers have matched in recent years. His performance has established him as one of the league’s elite pitchers and helped him become a household name. Finkelstein believes the Mets are ready for a new chapter with Peralta, while other clubs continue to keep a close eye on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t have to commit five years to him like you might with Framber. It’s a one-year deal. If you wanted to, you could extend him off of the one year of control that you have and probably get a better deal done now than you would a year from now,” said Finkelstein.

This isn’t the first time Finkelstein has flagged a potential trade between the Mets and Peralta, as he has been talking about it for three years. However, he also warns that if Peralta chooses free agency, it may not benefit the Mets.

Still, Finkelstein sees the team making a strong push to acquire him. With expectations high and speculation swirling around Peralta’s next destination, where do you see him landing? Drop your predictions below.