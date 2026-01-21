Bo Bichette Gets Blunt Message From $4.6M Ex-Blue Jays Teammate After Mets Signing- “It Sucks”

The Blue Jays have definitely made some solid moves this offseason, bringing in a few big-name players. Still, missing out on Bo Bichette feels like a loss that could linger for a while. And what makes it sting even more is that Toronto reportedly hesitated on Bichette while turning its attention to Kyle Tucker, only to watch him slip away, too.

Now back in Toronto, his absence will be felt just as strongly inside the clubhouse. Take Ernie Clement, for instance. He recently shared how strange it’s going to feel without Bichette around and reflected on the kind of presence he brought to the team. Clement also didn’t hesitate to predict that Bichette is going to thrive with the Mets. He said he expects him to make a major impact in New York.

“I’m really happy for him. He deserves every penny he gets. He’s a heck of a player, awesome dude, he’s become a really good friend of mine. It sucks seeing him go,” Clement said on the JD Bunkis Podcast. “It’s gonna be really weird not having Bo Bichette in the Blue Jays locker room.”

Well, Bichette was a huge part of the Blue Jays from the moment he arrived in 2019 through the 2025 season. He wasn’t just an everyday shortstop, but was a major piece of the offense and one of the faces of the franchise right alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

If you remember, in the clutch situations, Bichette usually delivered. He hit .330 with runners in scoring position and posted a .904 OPS in those moments. And fans definitely haven’t forgotten his toughness, playing through a knee injury, he still managed to come up with a massive three-run homer in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against Shohei Ohtani.

So yes, losing Bichette is a real gut punch for Toronto.

That said, the Jays clearly chose to go in a different direction. They spent big to bring in Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto to handle third base, and now they can line up Andrés Giménez at shortstop with Ernie Clement sliding in at second. And add Guerrero at first, and that’s still a pretty strong infield on paper.

So, from Clement’s perspective, the Jays will obviously miss what Bichette brought to the table, and surely it sucks. But he also pointed out how exciting it’ll be to watch Bichette team up with Francisco Lindor in the Mets’ infield. With that in mind, Toronto knows it has its work cut out for it. Any matchup with the Mets this season just got a whole lot more interesting.

The Mets are putting Bo Bichette in a new role

The excitement around Bo Bichette in New York is starting to feel a lot like the wave Juan Soto created when he signed with the Mets last year. And that comparison isn’t far-fetched. After missing out on Tucker, the Mets didn’t waste time regrouping. Instead, they made a bold move by locking up Bichette on a three-year, $126 million deal!

Now, what makes this situation even more intriguing is how the Mets plan to use their new pieces. With Bichette on the roster, the team is reportedly considering slotting him into secondary positions. And if that’s how things shake out on Opening Day, it would be a pretty rare scenario in franchise history!

Of course, that transition won’t be without challenges. If you remember, Bichette hasn’t spent much time at the hot corner, so there’s going to be a learning curve. Still, the talent is undeniable, and the upside is hard to ignore. If Bichette settles in comfortably and the Mets’ infield experiment clicks, this could end up being one of those moves that reshapes their season.