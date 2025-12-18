Bo Bichette Hints at MLB Future Beyond Blue Jays as Dodgers Look to Fill Massive Roster Hole

The Los Angeles Dodgers might look like the unbeatable tank in the league, but that is what they said about the Titanic, and it sank because of an iceberg. So, the Dodgers are keeping any holes for the water to come in and cause their ship to sink. They are going after Bo Bichette, especially after the news about his defense.

“The two-time All-Star has let potential suitors know that he is ready, willing, and able to move to second base,” wrote Mark Feinsand.

The Dodgers enter 2026 facing uncertainty at second base, with injuries and roster limitations unresolved. Tommy Edman underwent surgery and remains without a clear timeline for returning to full fitness. Kim Hye-seong‘s role remains unsettled, leaving the position without a dependable everyday option for now. Miguel Rojas provides leadership value, but age limits his availability for consistent daily defensive duties.

That uncertainty aligns with Bo Bichette signaling positional flexibility after starting seven Series games at second.

Bo Bichette communicated openness to moving from shortstop, a shift that expands suitors amid free agency. Defensive metrics support reconsideration, as Baseball Savant rated his range in the first percentile and arm strength 36th. Second base reduces range demands, creating a cleaner defensive fit within a championship-caliber infield for the roster.

Imago Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette 11 scores after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Seven of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA World Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, November 1, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA TOR20251101825 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Offensively, Bichette remains productive, hitting .311 with 181 hits and 44 doubles last season for Toronto. He ranked second league-wide in doubles and tied second in hits, anchoring consistent contact production. A knee injury sidelined him late, yet he returned to hit .348 during the World Series.

Those numbers reinforce durability questions while underscoring offensive reliability valuable to a deep Dodgers lineup.

Contract projections place Bichette around 7 years and approximately $200 million entering the free agency negotiation period. That investment addresses second base stability, balancing payroll planning with immediate competitive needs for contenders today.

In 2025, Bo Bichette fell short of the World Series ring against the Dodgers. Now, he has a chance to be their saving grace and help them 3-peat and get his first ring.

Los Angeles has stacked stars, yet second base remains a quiet variable that executives cannot ignore. Bo Bichette offers flexibility and production, while Mark Feinsand’s report reframed defensive urgency leaguewide. If dominance leaks anywhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers know championships often hinge on overlooked details internally.

The Dodgers are not the only team that could use Bo Bichette at second base

Everyone’s pretending this is a one-team conversation, as if the rest of the league misplaced its middle infield depth overnight. That’s convenient, and a little dishonest. There’s more than one contender quietly sketching lineup cards with Bo Bichette penciled in at second, including the Dodgers and, yes, the Yankees.

The New York Yankees entered 2026 with uncertainty at second base after rotating Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jose Caballero. Chisholm played multiple positions in 2025, while Caballero posted a .245 average and limited offensive impact. That instability matters for a lineup that finished middle of the AL in infield OPS.

The gap is measurable, not theoretical, and it shows nightly in tight division games.

That context aligns with Bo Bichette’s profile, built on consistency rather than projection or positional stubbornness. Bo Bichette owns a career .299 average, .340 on-base percentage, and four seasons above 4.0 WAR. He recorded 20 or more home runs in 3 separate seasons while maintaining durable availability.

For the Yankees, who are looking to avoid narrow losses like in 2025, those numbers explain why the fit feels inevitable.

This stopped being hypothetical once the Yankees acknowledged second base as a nightly competitive disadvantage. Bo Bichette’s track record turns that weakness into structure, something contenders quietly prioritize in October. The Dodgers noticed first, but New York rarely lets obvious solutions stay obvious for long.