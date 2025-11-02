Bo Bichette Makes Toronto Decision as Blue Jays’ $15M Star Faces Blame for World Series Heartbreak

Yes, the Blue Jays fell to the Dodgers in extra innings in the World Series. But Bo Bichette deserves a lot of credit for getting them that early 3-run lead off Shohei Ohtani. Despite battling a left knee sprain that had kept him out for seven weeks before the Series, Bichette delivered one of those unforgettable moments in Jays history.

That said, it was very evident tonight that Bichette wasn’t anywhere near full strength. Notably, in the second, Bichette, on second base, struggled to reach third, clearly favoring his left knee. But still, he had already done his part earlier with that big home run trot.

Surprisingly, though, Bichette is still catching some heat for the loss to the Dodgers. And this comes just as his contract with Toronto came to an end. Now, with free agency ahead, he’s opened up about where he might want to go next.

“I’ve said I want to be here from the beginning,” Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson quoted Bichette post Game 7.

So, Bichette made his preferences loud and clear… Blue Jays are his first choice. But what are the Jays thinking?

According to Spotrac, Bo Bichette could land an eight-year deal worth over $186 million. But that number might take a hit depending on how his knee holds up. If the injury worsens and limits his performance, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to repeat this season’s production or secure a long-term deal at that value. And that puts the Jays in a tough spot.

Committing to Bichette for the long term would tie up a big chunk of their payroll and limit flexibility for other moves, but keeping their core lineup intact might still be worth it.

And to make things more complicated, his injury is already being blamed for the Blue Jays’ loss. Insider Jake Mintz pointed out that Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s costly baserunning mistake, a double play that ended the inning, came after he was brought in as a pinch runner for Bichette, who’s still not fully healthy.

So while Toronto’s front office is still figuring out where they stand with Bichette, it seems like he’s already made up his mind about his next move.

Bichette will have a riot in free agency at the cost of the Jays

While the Blue Jays have yet to decide on Bichette, their fans stand with him. “I love you, Bo. You gave us your 100% effort when you weren’t even at 50%. Will forever embrace you.”

So, fans are acknowledging that Bichette somehow pulled off a win despite not being 100% fit to play. And not just the fans —the suitors are all set to splash out for the 27-year-old.

According to the Athletic’s Jim Bowden, the Yankees and Red Sox are the frontrunners to acquire Bichette.

Well, the Yankees could definitely find a spot for Bo Bichette. Maybe they pick him as a replacement for Anthony Volpe, since he’d fit right into their lineup. Next, the Red Sox might be facing the loss of Alex Bregman and Trevor Story to free agency. So, they will also have a space to accommodate Bichette.

Now, of course, all of this would come at a huge cost to the Blue Jays. Why? Because Bichette hit .311 with an .840 OPS in the regular season and has been one of their most dependable bats. And not to mention one of the few who can consistently handle high-velocity pitching.

So now it’s a waiting game to see whether the Blue Jays honor Bichette’s decision or if we’ll see him wearing a different uniform next season. For Toronto fans, the World Series loss might not be the only heartbreak they’ll have to face.