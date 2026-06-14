Bo Bichette Expected to Ditch Mets as New York’s Playoff Hopes Fade Fast, Per Insider

The New York Mets are sitting in last place in the NL East with a bad 31-39 record, and their new star infielder is batting just .236. With the team’s playoff window closing fast and the roster falling apart, it makes sense why people think changes are coming. In fact, many around baseball already expect Bo Bichette to walk away from his contract and leave $84 million on the table to leave New York.

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“Teams expect New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette to opt out of the final two years of his Mets contract after the season, giving clubs like the Philadelphia Phillies a second shot at him,” Bob Nightengale mentioned in his USA Today piece this Sunday.

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Bo Bichette spent seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays and signed a 3-year, $126 million contract with the Mets in January 2026. However, he is batting at .236 with a .644 OPS this season. These are his worst numbers, excluding the injury-ridden 2024. That’s why people think that he might be a better fit elsewhere. Which means he will have to forfeit two years’ salary ($84M) to enter free agency. And given how the Mets are stuck at the bottom of the NL East, it doesn’t sound entirely impossible.

Bichette was a prime target for the Phillies this offseason. They reportedly offered a seven-year, $200 million deal to the 2x MLB All-Star. But he went for a shorter deal with the Mets. Alongside a $42 million AAV, Bichette also nabbed a no-trade clause and player option for 2027 and 2028. While the Phillies’ offer would have been the highest for a second baseman in MLB, he went to New York to play as a third baseman.

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Bo Bichette wanted short-term flexibility. The 28-year-old is in his prime, and instead of settling down for long, he wanted to test the waters. That’s exactly what inspired Nightengale’s comments. The Mets are 5.5 games behind a Wild Card spot. Although they have recovered from the 12-game losing streak from April, their run has been anything but promising.

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And Bichette’s 40 RBI from 70 games isn’t what the fans expected from him. That’s why people are linking him with the Phillies again. But opting out would include a lot of risk.

Would Bo Bichette really leave $84 million behind?

“It could be a massive gamble for Bichette, considering he’s still owed $79 million,” Nightingale added in his column.

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If Bo Bichette decides to leave after this season, he will still have the $40 million signing bonus and $2 million base salary. Plus, if he opts out, the Mets are obligated to pay him $5 million. That means, instead of $84 million, he will forfeit $79 million.

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But it’s not just the amount of money that attracts the risk. Bichette will be entering free agency. While the Phillies were originally aggressive, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they will still be as interested. Philadelphia has Bryson Stott playing second baseman (the original position intended for Bichette) and Alec Bohm at third base (Bichette’s current position at New York). There is no update about offloading either of them.

Also, Bichette’s opt-out scenario might not be as fruitful as everyone thought it would be when he signed. Since his 2026 performance has been one of the worst, he might have to sign a short-term “prove-it” contract. That doesn’t sound like a smart choice compared to a multi-year security.

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Bo Bichette has yet to comment on the possibilities. In fact, he mentioned that while anyone would love to have control of his future, he “took it as a three-year deal” when he signed. Rival teams might be willing to take advantage of the Mets’ struggling season. But it would be a huge financial gamble should the player decide to leave the promised amount behind.