Bo Bichette’ Toronto Future Fades Fast As Blue Jays Make Bold Push For Kyle Tucker, Per Insider

A lot of people thought that if the Blue Jays signed Kazuma Okamoto, it would eat up too much payroll and make it unlikely they’d also chase a $400 million deal for Kyle Tucker. The assumption was that Toronto would instead prioritize keeping its own guy, Bo Bichette, on a deal closer to $200 million. And fans were even dreaming of a reunion with their World Series hero.

But recent reports seem to suggest the opposite. If the rumors are true, the Jays may actually be pushing harder for Tucker than for Bichette. And from a talent standpoint, choosing Tucker makes plenty of sense, but letting Bichette walk? That would definitely sting for a lot of people in Toronto.

“Blue Jays have increased their efforts to sign Kyle Tucker, per MitchBannon. Re-signing Bo Bichette is increasingly unlikely.” Underdog MLB shared via X.

Well, the Blue Jays have already been one of the busiest teams this offseason. On top of their reported interest in Kyle Tucker, they’ve brought in some major names like Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, Kazuma Okamoto, and more. But the downside to all that spending, though, is that there may not be enough left to lock up two-time All-Star Bichette.

If you remember, Bichette has spent his entire MLB career in Toronto since debuting in 2019, and his value is about as high as it’s ever been. He hit .311 last season with 18 HRs and 94 RBIs, making him a natural long-term fit for the Jays.

But at the same time, going after Tucker isn’t exactly a bad idea either. Widely viewed as the top free agent on the market, Tucker put together a strong 2025 season with the Cubs. He slashed .266/.377/.464 across 597 plate appearances, with 22 homers, 25 doubles, and 25 stolen bases.

So why not keep Bichette and sign Tucker?

Well, in the real world, that may not be realistic. While Bichette feels like the cleaner and more familiar fit in Toronto, the Jays might simply not have the financial flexibility to land both. And since they’ve been in steady contact with Tucker’s camp all offseason, it’s starting to look like he’s the priority. So, adding Tucker would make an already dangerous lineup even scarier. But it could come at the cost of losing a homegrown star in free agency.

Bichette might just land with the Jays’ biggest rival

As Bichette’s time in Toronto appears to be winding down, there’s a growing belief that he could end up in the Bronx. And guess what, the Yankees’ interest makes sense, especially with reports that New York has been listening to trade offers for Jazz Chisholm Jr., a move that would open up a clear spot in the infield for Bichette.

So, if the Yankees do decide to reshuffle things, the two-time All-Star would slide in as an immediate offensive upgrade.

Bichette’s track record keeps him near the top of a pretty thin infield market. He owns a career slash line of .294/.337/.469, which puts him among the most reliable and productive middle infield bats in baseball. With so few impact infielders available, the longtime Blue Jay has become one of the true gems of this free-agent class.

And if the Yankees do move Chisholm, they could quickly become a serious threat to land one of the game’s premier offensive infielders.

The bigger question, though: are Blue Jays fans ready to see Bo Bichette stepping into the box against their pitchers, wearing pinstripes for a division rival?