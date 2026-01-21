Bo Bichette Vows to Finish Unfulfilled Dream as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays Face Major Threat

To achieve some dreams, you might have to leave behind your home, and that is exactly what Bo Bichette did in the offseason. After missing out on the World Series in 2025, Bichette decided to take his dreams to Queens, and he is not shying away from it.

And now that Bichette has moved away, Whit Merrifield explained why this was the right time to move on from both parties.

“I know for a fact, loves Toronto loves the Jays,” said Merrifield. “There was some stuff along the way that happened with Bo and the coaching staff… I really would have been more surprised if he had been back in Toronto.”

Bo Bichette’s departure from Toronto followed a complicated offseason where talks with the Blue Jays reportedly did not pan out.

The team showed interest in retaining him, but he ultimately signed a three-year, $126-million deal with the Mets. Over seven seasons in Toronto, Bichette compiled a .294 batting average, 111 home runs, 437 RBIs, and 904 hits, showing his consistent value on the field.

Sources indicate that issues between Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays’ front office and coaching staff may have strained relations. These disagreements, along with roster decisions like acquiring Kazuma Okamoto, possibly made parting ways inevitable.

Bichette himself confirmed that conversations with Toronto occurred throughout the offseason, but “it just didn’t pan out,” highlighting the professional nature of the split.

The farewell was emotional for both Bichette and Toronto fans, as seen in his comments about the city.

He reflected on his first at-bat in the World Series and thanked fans for supporting him through injuries.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. expressed sadness over losing a teammate and said their friendship would last forever, showing the personal bond that transcended baseball.

Now with the New York Mets, Bichette has embraced his new role and is focused on winning in New York. He called New York “one of the best cities in the world” and emphasized the roster’s championship potential under David Stearns and Steve Cohen.

His 2025 performance, hitting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 44 doubles, positions him as a key contributor to the Mets’ playoff ambitions.

Bichette’s move sends a clear message to the Blue Jays and other teams about his value and impact.

Toronto missed out on a player capable of influencing postseason outcomes, evident from his .348 batting average during the 2025 World Series.

With the Mets, his proven skills and leadership could help push the team toward another deep playoff run, highlighting the strategic importance of retaining elite talent in baseball.

Bo Bichette’s departure proves even hometown loyalty can’t outweigh strategic career decisions and championship goals. The Blue Jays now face the reality that talent like Bichette doesn’t linger without proper investment. With the Mets, Bichette’s skills and drive might just make Toronto regret letting him walk.

Bo Bichette chooses a jersey number that he couldn’t at Toronto

Bo Bichette is making it clear he’s fully settled in Queens with the Mets, leaving Toronto memories behind. After seven seasons in a Blue Jays uniform, he’s now stamping his authority in New York, and that includes more than just his bat. Sometimes a number says as much as a contract, and Bichette isn’t holding back.

Bo Bichette will wear number 19 for the New York Mets after leaving Toronto’s 11 behind. He chose 19 because it was the number he wore growing up and always admired. In Toronto, he avoided 19 because it belonged to Jose Bautista, a franchise legend with a long history. Mets fans will see Bichette debuting with this number after signing a three-year, $126 million contract with opt-outs included.

Number 19 has been worn by 41 previous Mets players, including Jose Siri in 2025. Other notable 19s include Ron Gardenhire, Bob Ojeda, Roger Cedeno, Heath Bell, Jay Bruce, and Mark Canha. In New York, Bichette now has the chance to create his own legacy with this number. Mets fans can witness him try to become the best number 19 in franchise history.

Bo Bichette is ready to make number 19 his own in Queens this season. Mets fans will quickly learn that Bichette’s bat and jersey number both demand attention. Toronto might miss 11, but New York will soon celebrate 19 like it never existed before.