Bo Bichette’s Blue Jays Future Hits Snag as Dodgers Plot Another Crushing Move, Deems Insider

It’s been a while now, and the Blue Jays–Bo Bichette rumors won’t go away. Reportedly, since Bichette chose to test free agency after the World Series, Toronto has been stuck in a holding pattern, weighing its options between Kyle Tucker and Bichette. But if you believe DodgerHeads host Jeff Spiegel, that hesitation could come back to haunt them.

He suggests the Jays’ delay might not only cost them a proven slugger, but could also open the door for the Dodgers to stun Toronto yet again. So if you’re a Blue Jays fan who still hasn’t gotten over that crushing Game 7 loss to L.A. in the World Series, you might want to brace yourself. There could be another showdown with the same team, this time off the field, and just as painful.

“Bichette is probably commanding more money than Kyle Tucker, or at least close. Instead, you’re getting a tiny bit of a discount. He had one bad season because he couldn’t play shortstop. He’s coming off a knee injury that I’m not that worried about. So, I think Bichette makes sense. He’s younger than the guys they have. Again, the offensive profile is good. He could play second base. He could play third base. Had a big hit in the World Series. So it’s not like he’s afraid of the moment, which I think is a big deal for the Dodgers,”

Well, if the Dodgers do end up landing Bichette, it would feel like a second gut punch for Blue Jays fans after that World Series loss. However, according to Spiegel, the real debate isn’t whether Bichette is talented, but where he fits.

We still remember that clutch homer in Game 7 and how strong Bichette looked overall after coming back from his knee injury in the World Series. Moreover, he just put up a .311 season with 18 HRs and 94 RBIs. But the hesitation on the Jays’ side seems to come down to defense. Bichette isn’t viewed as a plus shortstop!

But Bichette is only 27, noticeably younger than most of the Jays’ core. So, passing on that upside because of defensive concerns and an injury-shortened 2025 could end up looking like self-sabotage.

That’s where the Dodgers enter the picture. If Bichette is open to a short-term deal with a high AAV, Los Angeles suddenly becomes a very logical fit. The Dodgers don’t have a clear everyday second baseman, and Bichette’s flexibility could solve that problem quickly.

So the question remains: are the Blue Jays really listening? Or are they about to let the Dodgers steal another one from them?

The Giants could come as a wild surprise for Bo Bichette

Even with the Blue Jays and Dodgers seemingly in a two-team race for Bo Bichette, there’s another name quietly lurking in the background: the San Francisco Giants. Well, MLB.com’s Andrew Simon has even gone as far as suggesting Bichette should leave Toronto for San Francisco, calling the Giants a”perfect fit” for him!

Notably, the Giants already have Willy Adames locked in at shortstop and Matt Chapman holding things down at third, which makes second base the obvious opening, and a real weak spot. That’s where Bichette could slide in seamlessly. He’s a contact-first hitter who can still pop the occasional homer, and his game is all about putting the ball in play and piling up hits. That skill set fits nicely with what San Francisco is building.

Also, not to forget how Buster Posey has been aggressive since taking over, and the picture becomes even clearer. Bringing in Bichette could instantly give the Giants one of the best infields in all of baseball.

And that’s the real danger for the Blue Jays. The longer they drag their feet on Bo Bichette, the more they risk not just losing him to the Dodgers but getting jumped by another team altogether.