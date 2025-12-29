Bo Bichette’s Blue Jays Tenure Nears Collapse as LA Rival Moves To Solve Glaring Weakness, Deems Insider

The Blue Jays have been active this offseason and need to keep that same aggressive approach until they land one or two impact bats. Bo Bichette remains a top priority, and owner Edward Rogers has even hinted that a reunion with the star shortstop could be on the table. However, as things stand currently, the Blue Jays are no longer viewed as Bichette’s top suitor, with an L.A. rival now leading the race.

James Schiano recently talked about the ideal destinations for the top 10 free agents who are yet to sign. When it came down to Bo Bichette, he said, “I think the best fit for Bo Bichette is actually the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have a pitiful second base situation right now, because the expectation is that Tommy Edman and Haesung Kim vie for that job. But Tommy Edman is also probably the Dodgers’ best option in center field. If it’s not him, it’s Andy Pages, in which case Tommy Edmund would move to a corner. So the Dodgers really have a big need to add a second baseman to this roster, probably.”

“In terms of the absolute best fit, the Dodgers have the biggest need and the money to spend,” he added.

We’re deep into the offseason, and there’s still no deal in place between Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays. That alone fuels speculation about Bichette leaving town.

And one team that has consistently been linked to Bichette throughout the offseason is the Los Angeles Dodgers. As Schiano agreed to, this makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Dodgers are fresh off their second straight World Series title and are already eyeing a potential three-peat in 2026.

The team is reportedly exploring ways to boost its offense, and adding a hitter like Bo Bichette could provide exactly that. He’s not viewed as the best in the shortstop market, but for the Dodgers, he could still step in as their everyday second baseman.

His camp, meanwhile, has been telling the potential suitors that Bo Bichette is open to a position change. That being the case, the Dodgers appear as a very logical landing spot for him.

However, the Red Sox are in the mix as well. Bo Bichette is one of the top free agents available right now. And the Blue Jays’ homegrown star has made it clear he’d like to stay in Toronto.

But many around the league believe that if the Blue Jays land Kyle Tucker, it could take them out of the running to re-sign Bichette. Then it’ll ultimately come down to the Dodgers and the Red Sox trying to land Bo Bichette.

Growing Red Sox threat in Bo Bichette talks

One of Bo Bichette’s interested teams is the Blue Jays’ division rivals, the Boston Red Sox. And as per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Bichette isn’t just on Boston’s radar; he’s, in fact, considered one of the club’s primary offseason targets.

“With (Willson) Contreras in the fold, the Sox continue to pursue another infield bat,” Speier stated. According to major league sources, the team’s primary targets remain fairly consistent: free agent infielders Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, as well as trade candidates Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) and Isaac Paredes (Astros). Aside from Marte, who is a switch-hitter, all are right-handed. There are additional alternatives on both the trade and free agent markets, but to date, that group of five occupies the front-burner pursuits.”

As per Speier, the Red Sox are considering several infield options, including Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Ketel Marte, and Isaac Paredes. Marte is a switch-hitter, and except for him, all are right-handed bats. In that case, who makes the most sense for Boston? The answer may be Alex Bregman. The Red Sox have already seen what he can bring to their lineup. On top of that, he has had a great influence in the clubhouse.

Not to forget, re-signing Bregman would allow Craig Breslow to keep Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer in the middle of the infield, preserving their preferred defensive alignment. Adding Bichette or trading for Marte, on the other hand, would likely push Marcelo Mayer back to third base.

He played third last season. However, he grew up in the organization as a shortstop, so moving him to second base would be a relatively more straightforward adjustment than going back to third.