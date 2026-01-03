Bo Bichette’s Toronto Future Fades Fast Amid Yankees Buzz as Ross Atkins Moves to Block Pirates, Per Insider

For most of the off-season, Bo Bichette staying in Toronto felt inevitable. He said it himself, “I’ve said I want to be here from the beginning.” The Blue Jays echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that their priority was to get the franchise cornerstone back. Fans naturally started dreaming of a big-time reunion.

But now that confidence is slipping and quickly.

A big reason is competition. The Yankees are lurking, and so are other big-market teams on Bichette. Toronto might want it back, but with already so much money on the line, given their aggressive off-season, can they go for a huge big-ticket player like Bichette? They need to keep the options open, and they have two big names.

Kyle Tucker is one name that the Jays are in the mix for big time. He is a top player left on the market. Now, ideally, the rumors say Tucker and Bichette, both Jays, would get. This would be icing on the cake for fans. However, according to insiders, the reality is different—one where Tucker is a certainty, but Bichette leaves. And instead, there is Kazuma Okamoto, stacked with Tucker.

Nick Gosse of Jays Digest explained why the fit makes so much sense. “This is really starting to pick up steam, and I think the Jays are a serious player for Kazuma Okamoto,” Gosse said. “You could also make the case that Kazuma Okamoto and Kyle Tucker make just as much sense because Okamoto is a natural infielder.” Gosse also put forth the probable lineup with Tucker in right, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first, and Okamoto moving between left field and the infield. This lineup honestly works!

This is the flexibility the Toronto Blue Jays need, and why they are pushing hard. Okamoto can play at first, third, and left field. So Jays can cover multiple spots with him. It’s not like Okamoto doesn’t have competitors lining up for him. He has been strongly connected to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But according to Devine Sports Gospel, Toronto might have an upper hand with the Japanese star. In fact, they announced that, according to their source, Kazuma Okomoto will sign with the Jays. “From our source. Kazuma Okamoto will sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, and the announcement will be made tomorrow. Bummer for the Pads, but Toronto seemed to be all in on him.”

If this happens, then things will definitely be calmer in Toronto City, as they wouldn’t panic much with the Tucker or Bichette sweepstakes. It doesn’t mean the Jays want to lose Bo, but it would mean they are ready if it happens.

But the truth is Yankees are getting high and mighty in the Bichette sweepstakes.

Blue Jays face serious heat from the Yankees on Bichette

The New York Yankees have entered the Bichette conversation. Jon Heyman of the New York Post mentioned that he “checked in” on Bichette. And this must rattle Ross Atkins’ peace for sure. Because losing a cornerstone is one thing, but losing it to a division rival—it’s a burn on another level.

Now for the Yanks, the appeal is obvious: Bichette would give the Yanks the true leadoff hitter they have been looking for while also adding a much-needed right-handed bat to a lineup that has been heavily left-handed in recent years. Also, making Jay burn a little with jealousy would make the Bronx Bombers fans go crazy.

That being said, for now, it does seem like Bichette is a Plan B in case Bellinger doesn’t make it back home. But given that there are chances other teams give him six or seven years, the Yankees have to position themselves in a way that they have another option, and Bichette is one of those.

Sure, given that the Yankees are a huge team, they could muscle and sign both players. But Hal Steinbrenner has mentioned “budgets,” and they seem more calculated. So them making a play for both players seems a rare thing. Bichette is 27 years old and coming off a .311 season with a 134 wRC+, an .840 OPS, and 94 RBIs.

He is also a two-time All-Star and one of the most reliable bats—so the Yankees would win big time if they snag Bichette from the Toronto Blue Jays. Yes, there are concerns, and his defense at shortstop has slipped, but a move to second base, which was already seen post-season, got good results.

So will the Yanks opt for Bo Bichette amidst their rather slow off-season? Or would Jays be able to get Jays back? Time will tell.