Bob Nutting and Pirates Told to Make Fast Call on ‘Japanese Babe Ruth’ as Deadline Looms

When the Pittsburgh Pirates said that they were willing to spend money in the offseason and invest in the team, most of us didn’t believe them. But we have to believe the now, because the Pirates and Bob Nutting are after the “Japanese Babe Ruth.”

“Pittsburgh, get in on this. You need power. This guy hit 56 home runs in a season. Pittsburgh get in on it,” said Steve Phillips.

Munetaka Murakami was posted by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and remains unsigned with MLB teams until Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. ET, with the Pirates among clubs showing interest. Murakami is often called the “Japanese Babe Ruth” because of his historic power output and run production in Japan, including leading NPB in home runs and winning the Triple Crown at age 22.

In 56 games during 2025, he hit .273 with 22 home runs, an elite power showing despite limited play. Across eight NPB seasons, he has 246 home runs, the most in that league, and hit a record-setting 56 homers in 2022.

The Pirates have been linked to Murakami as part of their offseason pursuit of impact hitters to fix their last-place offense.

If Pittsburgh signs Munetaka Murakami, he would add proven power to an offense that hit just 117 home runs in 2025, the fewest in MLB. His .663 slugging in 2025 stood out even in a weak offensive environment, suggesting his power could translate to MLB run production..

Projected contracts suggest Murakami could command around six years and $140 million, with a roughly $22.8 million posting fee on top of that cost. That kind of investment reflects his status as one of the top power bats available this offseason.

Murakami’s profile fits a scoreboard-changing bat the Pirates lack and could help the club retain players like Paul Skenes long term. Without significant offseason spending from owner Bob Nutting, Pittsburgh risks repeating offensive futility and losing key talent to other teams. A big commitment to Murakami signals a shift toward serious contention rather than mid-market caution.

If the Pirates fail to sign Murakami, it is just a matter of time before the rumors for Paul Skenes’ trade start to get real.

If Bob Nutting truly meant spending, Munetaka Murakami becomes the test everyone is watching now. Steve Phillips was blunt, power changes timelines, and Pittsburgh’s patience has already thinned noticeably. Sign Murakami, or Paul Skenes, trade rumors stop sounding hypothetical and start sounding scheduled.

Bob Nutting faces payroll challenge as Paul Skenes’ bonuses threaten Pirates’ budget

Bob Nutting may want to check his wallet. Paul Skenes, already a superstar on the mound, is on a trajectory that could turn Pittsburgh’s budget into a cautionary tale. The Pirates’ owner faces a rare dilemma: talent worth every penny, but a payroll that might squeal under the weight of pre-arbitration incentives and the looming costs of a future legend.

Paul Skenes earned $875,000 base salary in 2025, plus a record $3,436,343 pre‑arbitration bonus after winning the NL Cy Young Award. In 2025, he led MLB with a 1.97 ERA, struck out 216 batters over 187.2 innings, and posted a 0.948 WHIP. His overall record through 2025 stood at 21‑13 with a 1.96 ERA and 386 strikeouts.

Because Skenes isn’t arbitration‑eligible until after the 2026 season, these bonuses have become a key portion of his early earnings.

Looking ahead, projections suggest Skenes could sign a 7‑year, $113.75M extension with Pittsburgh based on performance and market value. If those projections hold, his contract will significantly outpace his pre‑arbitration earnings to date. Arbitration salaries in later years will rise sharply on account of his Cy Young and statistical dominance.

The combination of rising salaries and bonus growth presents a growing payroll challenge for owner Bob Nutting and the Pirates’ budget.

Bob Nutting will need more than spreadsheets to navigate Paul Skenes’ rapidly rising payroll demands. The Pirates’ budget could groan under incentives and arbitration growth, testing Nutting’s frugal reputation once again. Skenes’ dominance promises wins on the field, but a very loud alarm in Pittsburgh’s financial office.