Bob Nutting Branded MLB’s “Worst Owner” as Pirates Given Blunt Reality Check Amid Kyle Schwarber Plans

Paul Skenes gives the Pittsburgh Pirates a generational arm to build around, but owner Bob Nutting seems content to let the opportunity rust. While there are rumors that the Pirates might actually go out and spend some money and get Kyle Schwarber, the reality might be very different.

“Bob Nutting has simply been one of the worst owners in all of sports… when it comes to putting a good team on the field, he hasn’t done that,” said Robbie Hyde. “Schwarber would definitely help… but the Pirates would need more.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly shown interest in Kyle Schwarber this offseason, hoping his bat could lift their struggling offense. Schwarber led the National League in 2025 with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs, a massive upgrade over Pittsburgh’s league-worst 117 home runs last season. His power and run production would provide a much‑needed middle‑of‑the‑lineup presence for the Pirates.

That interest comes as the Pirates hint at loosening the purse strings; their front office claims a more aggressive free agency strategy this winter. For a team with a strong young pitching core, adding a bat like Schwarber could finally give those arms the run support they’ve lacked.

Still, a full Schwarber signing appears unlikely. Analysts project his free‑agent market value at four to five years and roughly $30–$35 million per season, which would make him the highest‑paid hitter the Pirates ever pursued. Historically, the Pirates have only given a free agent more than $39 million once, to Francisco Liriano in 2014.

Owner Bob Nutting’s long-term reluctance to spend deeply on the roster remains the biggest hurdle. Pirates fans have grown skeptical; despite promises, the club has rarely invested heavily in offense. Without a fundamental shift in the organization’s spending philosophy, a blockbuster Schwarber deal looks far more like wishful thinking than likely reality.

The Pirates’ potential Schwarber pursuit highlights a rare spark, yet reality keeps expectations grounded. Bob Nutting’s wallet remains cautiously closed, reminding fans that promises often outpace actual roster investment. Until Nutting chooses action over frugality, Pittsburgh supporters will continue hoping for wins without holding their breath.

Pirates eye Ryan O’Hearn to boost power in 2026

The Pirates’ lineup has spent years looking like a science experiment gone wrong, and management seems ready to admit it. Enter Ryan O’Hearn, a left-handed slugger whose bat could finally give Pittsburgh some bite. As a player who is versatile enough to plug holes anywhere and proven to handle southpaws, O’Hearn might just be the punch the Buccos desperately need.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ended 2025 with the lowest slugging percentage at .350. They recorded only 117 home runs, the fewest in Major League Baseball. The team scored 583 runs and had 561 RBIs, ranking last in both categories. High strikeouts, 1,422, combined with a .231 batting average, showed persistent offensive struggles.

The Pirates are targeting free agents to address corner outfield and first base needs. Ryan O’Hearn hit 13 home runs and drove in 43 RBIs in 94 games during 2025. He reached base 42 times against left-handed pitchers, showing versatility beyond just power hitting. His ability to play multiple positions, including first base and outfield, fits Pittsburgh’s urgent depth requirements.

If Ryan O’Hearn delivers as expected, Pittsburgh fans might finally cheer instead of sigh deeply. The Buccos’ front office is betting big, showing willingness to spend for real offensive improvement. O’Hearn’s bat could turn a struggling lineup into one that opponents genuinely need to respect.