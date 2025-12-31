Bob Nutting Moves to Bolster Paul Skenes as Pirates Circle $7.7M Red Sox Veteran, Per Insider

This offseason has taken a pretty unexpected turn. The teams you usually expect to throw money around are struggling to make an impact. And clubs like the Pirates, long known for sitting on the sidelines, are suddenly making real noise. Reportedly, Pittsburgh already shook things up by landing power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe. They also got outfielder Jake Mangum and lefty Mason Montgomery from the Rays in a three-team deal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They also snagged top-100 outfield prospect Jhostynxon García from the Red Sox. And if the latest reports are any indication, the Pirates might not be done shopping in Boston just yet. Another major move is potentially on the way to strengthen the lineup around Paul Skenes!

“The Pirates might be an even better landing spot for Duran. Acquiring Duran would give the Pirates a pretty respectable outfield, particularly when facing right-handed pitching, along with Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds,” Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Boston Red Sox Vs New York Mets Boston Red Sox Jarren Duran 16 stands in the hole during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on September 4, 2024. New York City N.Y. United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-bostonre240904_npMbw.jpg

Well, Duran put together a really strong 2025 campaign. He slashed .256/.332/.442 with 16 HRs and an AL-best 13 triples over 157 games as he helped push the Red Sox back into the postseason for the first time since 2021. And he wasn’t just productive at the plate, but was excellent defensively. He racked up 11 defensive runs saved in left field.

All of that makes Duran a pretty intriguing target for the Pirates. Especially as they try to quiet the critics who’ve long questioned Bob Nutting’s willingness to invest. If you remember, for years, Pittsburgh has been labeled as a team that never does enough in the offseason, to the point where some fans were even calling for Paul Skenes to be moved. And honestly, you could see the logic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why hang onto a generational arm if you’re not building a roster capable of contending around him?

That said, the Pirates’ front office has consistently said they have no plans to trade Skenes, and lately, their actions are starting to back that up. Adding someone like Duran would only reinforce that message. He could cost as little as $7.7 million and wouldn’t hit free agency until 2029, making him a long-term, affordable piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The big question, of course, is whether Boston would actually be willing to move him. With their recent additions and a crowded outfield, the Red Sox might be open to dealing from that depth to add pitching around Garrett Crochet.

So, if the Pirates can put together a compelling enough package, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Duran launching balls into the seats at PNC Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pirates should move a big name for Duran

Well, there’s no doubt the Red Sox wouldn’t move Jarren Duran without getting a strong return. For example, starting pitching is a clear need for Boston. So any serious conversation would likely begin with right-hander Braxton Ashcraft. He’s highly regarded around the league for his stuff, and if the Pirates are ready to move, then something could happen!

Boston could also be in the market for a third baseman, especially if they want to slide Marcelo Mayer over to second. That’s where the Pirates could bring up Jared Triolo. He may not have the power you typically expect from a corner infielder, but he’s a Gold Glove–caliber defender who would immediately upgrade the hot corner.

Moreover, Pittsburgh could include left-handed reliever Evan Sisk, whom they picked up at the deadline from the Royals. The Red Sox are thin on left-handed bullpen options beyond Aroldis Chapman, so that could help balance things out.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, let’s be honest. Letting go of Ashcraft wouldn’t be easy for the Pirates. But it’s becoming clearer that he may be the type of asset required to land a true impact bat. Dealing with him for three years of Duran would be a gamble. But it might be the kind of risk they have to take.