Bob Nutting & Pirates Face Backlash After Former MVP Leaves Pittsburgh Pirates for AL West Rival

There is no way any Pirates fan expected that they were going to their former face of the franchise to play for a rival team. Because they expected the Pittsburgh Pirates to show the same loyalty that the former MVP showed for the club.

Talkin’ Baseball announced, “Andrew McCutchen will join the Rangers on a minor league deal after spending the last three years back in Pittsburgh.”

Andrew McCutchen, 39, agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal could pay about $1.5 million if Texas adds McCutchen to the 40-man roster. McCutchen played 135 games for Pittsburgh last season and posted a .239 average with 13 homers. Texas sees him as a depth bat after missing the playoffs twice since winning the 2023 World Series.

If McCutchen makes the Texas roster, a platoon role at designated hitter looks most realistic this season.

Left-handed hitter Joc Pederson already projects as Texas’s primary DH entering the 2026 season. McCutchen could face left-handed pitchers, a matchup role teams often use for veterans. Texas also has young outfielders Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter, expected to handle everyday duties. That structure gives McCutchen a limited but clear path to at-bats if his spring performance impresses.

Yet this outcome was never McCutchen’s preferred ending when the offseason quietly began.

The veteran publicly hoped to finish his career with Pittsburgh, where he spent 12 seasons. In January, McCutchen questioned why Pittsburgh never offered him a farewell season contract publicly. He compared his situation with Adam Wainwright, Albert Pujols, and Yadier Molina finishing careers with St. Louis.

That message showed disappointment from a player who still posted a .345 on-base percentage recently.

Pittsburgh still chose another direction after signing Marcell Ozuna and Ryan O’Hearn this winter.

Andrew McCutchen played only 20 defensive games during the past three seasons, mostly working as a designated hitter. His power also dipped, producing a career-worst .128 isolated power during the 2025 season. For a club chasing the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, roster flexibility carried real importance. Still, many observers felt the franchise could communicate better with a respected veteran leader.

Inside the clubhouse, current Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds spoke honestly about the situation afterward. Reynolds told reporter Alex Stumpf that Ozuna’s signing made McCutchen’s return unlikely immediately.

He added that teammates understood timing became difficult once Pittsburgh committed roster space to another hitter. Reynolds also said he was glad Andrew McCutchen found another opportunity to keep playing baseball. Now, Texas camp becomes the next stage for a player still chasing one final season.

Fans call out the Pirates after letting go of Andrew McCutchen

The Pittsburgh Pirates fans know they could have gotten more out of Andrew McCutchen, and they are not happy with Bob Nutting. A frustrated Pirates fan summed the mood bluntly, writing “Nutting sucks” after McCutchen’s Rangers deal surfaced. The anger reflects months of confusion after Pittsburgh avoided clear communication about McCutchen’s 2026 future. Reports noted the organization rarely clarified plans while signing Marcell Ozuna, effectively closing McCutchen’s roster path. McCutchen even voiced frustration after missing PiratesFest, saying fans deserved one last goodbye moment.

One fan summed the frustration bluntly, posting “Pirates are poverty wow” moments after McCutchen’s Rangers deal surfaced online. The anger reflects years of criticism toward owner Bob Nutting for limited payroll spending. Pittsburgh carried just an $86.9 million payroll recently, the second-lowest in Major League Baseball. Fans argue the club receives strong revenue sharing but still spends far less on players.

One fan captured mixed emotions, writing, “I get why the Pirates decided to move on considering their current roster, but this still hurts.” Pittsburgh added Marcell Ozuna on a $12 million deal after he produced 21 homers and 68 RBIs in 2025. The club also signed Ryan O’Hearn, who hit .281 with 17 homers and earned a 2025 All-Star selection. Pittsburgh even traded for Brandon Lowe, adding needed power after the lineup finished last in homers.

One angry fan wrote, “Pirates sell the team, Bob, you are a disgrace,” echoing years of frustration. The Pirates finished 71–91 last season, extending a playoff drought that has lasted since 2015. Critics often highlight payroll decisions, noting Pittsburgh regularly ranks near MLB’s lowest spending teams. Fans argue that ownership receives revenue sharing yet rarely reinvests enough money into building consistent contenders.

One fan wrote, “McCutchen to the #Rangers would be a really intriguing fit,” seeing value beyond numbers. His reputation as a respected clubhouse voice has long helped younger teammates settle during tense seasons. Veteran leadership often matters because strong clubhouse chemistry improves cooperation and team performance daily. Texas also carries young outfielders like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter, who benefit from experienced guidance. If opportunities arise, McCutchen can still chip in offensively against left-handed pitching situations.

Bob Nutting now faces louder scrutiny as Andrew McCutchen’s quiet exit sharpens Pittsburgh’s long-standing questions. The Pirates may move forward, but fans will measure every decision against McCutchen’s unfinished farewell.