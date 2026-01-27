Bob Nutting, Pirates Put on Notice After Andrew McCutchen Publicly Reveals Clubhouse Rift

Until Paul Skenes popped up, Andrew McCutchen has been the face of the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise for more than a decade. And for a guy who has been representing the Pirates on and off the field, this face-off between the Pittsburgh Pirates management, Bob Nutting, and Andrew McCutchen is getting way out of hand.

When Andrew McCutchen hit free agency after the 2025 season, many thought that the Pittsburgh Pirates would not hesitate to get him back. But things have been very, very different. And according to Jim Bowden, things are not right.

“Andrew McCutchen has been the face of the franchise basically over the last decade,” said Jim Bowden. “The last thing you can’t do with the face of the franchise is not communicate with the player… I think the Pirates owe it to him to give him one more year because he can still play.”

Andrew McCutchen has been a free agent since the 2025 season ended, awaiting the Pirates’ clarity. More than two months passed without clear communication, despite spring training nearing across Florida.

That silence followed three straight one-year contracts worth $5 million annually with Pittsburgh. It framed an uneasy offseason for a player deeply tied to Pittsburgh baseball history.

McCutchen built his legacy across 12 Pirates seasons, becoming the franchise face before Paul Skenes. He won the 2013 NL MVP and anchored playoff teams from 2013 through 2015.

Across 1713 games as a Pirate, he owns a .280 average and a durability reputation. His second stint from 2023 to 2025 restored familiarity during difficult rebuilding seasons.

Management acknowledged McCutchen’s legacy but emphasized winning urgency, guiding roster decisions this offseason publicly.

The Pittsburgh Pirates added Brandon Lowe, Ryan O’Hearn, Jake Mangum, and Jhostynxon Garcia this winter. Those moves reduced McCutchen’s role while reflecting pressure to contend behind Paul Skenes soon.

McCutchen responded publicly, citing Pujols, Kershaw, Cabrera, and Wainwright as contrasting examplesof league precedents.

Concerns exist around age 39, limited defense usage, and offensive consistency last season.

Yet McCutchen hit .239 with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 114 hits total. He posted a .333 on-base percentage and appeared in 135 games last season. Defensively, he played only 20 outfield games since 2023 due to team design choice decisions.

That lack of clarity fueled frustration, especially after McCutchen missed PiratesFest despite willingness to attend. He stated fans deserved closure if 2025 proved his final playing season in Pittsburgh.

Former executive Jim Bowden said Pittsburgh must communicate directly and treat McCutchen respectfully now. Bowden added that the Pirates owe him either a defined role or a front office path.

The Pittsburgh Pirates cannot celebrate Andrew McCutchen’s legacy while keeping Andrew McCutchen waiting in silence. Jim Bowden is right, communication is not optional when the franchise faces built credibility. If clarity never comes, Bob Nutting risks turning respect into regret for Andrew McCutchen.

With the McCutchen issue not solved, the Pirates are eyeing Eugenio Suarez

Nothing drags on longer than unfinished business, especially when everyone knows how it should end. The Pirates are still stuck in that familiar pause, with Andrew McCutchen waiting and fans reading between every silence. So naturally, attention shifts elsewhere. Now Eugenio Suarez enters the frame, turning patience into tension and continuity into another calculated detour.

Eugenio Suarez has drawn interest after hitting 31 home runs for Seattle in 2023. Pittsburgh sees value in his 87 RBIs and durability across 162 games played season. At the same time, the Pirates are tracking Jose Quintana and Freddy Peralta closely.

Trade talks with Chicago involving Nick Yorke, Jack Neely, and Christian Hernandez remain active.

Those possibilities matter because Pittsburgh finished below expectations and faces rising internal pressure now.

That pressure increased after Japanese free agents chose other teams despite the Pirates’ outreach efforts. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes publicly denied Yankees rumors, signaling organizational intent to retain core talent.

These moments shape how fans read every move and rumor during a restless offseason.

Against that backdrop, Pittsburgh has added Ryan O’Hearn, Brandon Lowe, Gregory Soto, and Jhostynxon Garcia.

Those four moves addressed first base, second base, bullpen depth, and outfield youth needs. Adding Suarez could further stabilize third base with proven power and everyday availability history.

His recent production offers measurable upside as Pittsburgh balances urgency with longer-term planning goals.

Until Andrew McCutchen’s future is settled, every Pittsburgh Pirates move feels provisional, no matter the intent. Pursuing Eugenio Suarez while tracking Quintana and Peralta signals activity, but not final clarity. For Pittsburgh, additions and rumors now read like action, though answers fans expect remain pending.