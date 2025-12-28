Bob Nutting’s Pirates Jump Ahead of $2.75B Rivals as Japanese Star’s MLB Window Begins to Slam Shut: Report

For a team that finished near the bottom of the league in power production, the Pittsburgh Pirates are suddenly at the center of one of the most unexpected offseason storylines. In a surprising twist, Bob Nutting’s typically conservative Pirates are reportedly emerging as the frontrunner for Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto. With Okamoto’s posting deadline fast approaching, Pittsburgh is believed to have the strongest offer on the table, putting the small-market club in position to land one of Japan’s most feared bats.

“Kazuma Okamoto is weighing his options between #Pirates and #Angels…has been told a 3rd team is still in the mix, that being #Padres. But as it stands today, the #Pirates have the best offer on the board for Okamoto. His posting deadline is January 4th.” Sources told Mocc Bomb.

It was reported earlier this month that both Okamoto and the Pirates have been engaged in “multiple virtual meetings.”

Few would have expected the Pirates to be ahead of their $2.75 billion Los Angeles rivals in this pursuit. But given the virtual meetings, the Pirates’ front office is clearly serious about Okamoto.

And it’s easy to understand why. Okamoto has consistently been a power hitter throughout his career. He has hit 30 or more home runs six times and 25 or more seven times, while driving in 80+ RBIs in eight seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in NPB.

The thing is, the Pirates need a third baseman who can provide real power at the plate. And Okamoto fits that profile perfectly. Replacing Ke’Bryan Hayes with a bat like Okamoto would be a major boost for Pittsburgh, which finished the past season with a league-low 117 home runs.

Even until last week, there was not much clarity around Okamoto’s path to Major League Baseball. The floated reports only stated that the Japanese star is linked to the Pirates, Red Sox, and Blue Jays as teams showing interest in him.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, in particular, have been more active than usual this offseason. They have already made some significant moves this time around. Their first major free-agent signing came with slugger Ryan O’Hearn, who agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal.

But there’s still one more addition that could make a big impact. According to Francys Romero, the Pirates have also expressed early interest in third baseman Yoán Moncada.

What Would the Pirates Get in Moncada?

Yoán Moncada will enter the 10th Major League season of his career next year. His time with the Chicago White Sox was his most productive, accumulating a 14.5 WAR over 739 games in eight seasons from 2017 to 2024.

Moncada’s most impressive season came in 2019, when he posted a .315/.367/.548 slash line with an OPS of .915, racking up 161 hits, 34 doubles, 25 home runs, and 79 RBIs.

Injuries, however, have been a major setback in recent seasons. He dealt with minor issues early in his career, but it has significantly impacted his playing time. He has only appeared in 292 of 648 possible games over the past four seasons.

A switch hitter, Moncada primarily hits against right-handed pitching. He batted .240 last season but has struggled against lefties, hitting only .174 with four hits in 23 at-bats.

Moncada fits the type of player the Pirates are looking for. But unlike Lowe and O’Hearn, his recent production hasn’t been anywhere near the same level. His defense has slipped from average to below average over the last two seasons. If the Pirates are prioritizing a stronger bat over fielding, there are likely better options at third base.