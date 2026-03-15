Bobby Witt Jr. & Co. Fire Subtle Warning at Dominican Republic After Ex-Yankees Star Calls Out “Dry” Team USA

Team USA was supposed to steamroll its opponents in the pool play to reach the quarterfinals, yet it stumbled against Italy. They were expected to dominate Canada in the quarterfinals but ultimately managed only a 5–3 win. With Team USA now advancing to the semifinals to face the Dominican Republic, Bobby Witt Jr. had a clear warning for their opponents on behalf of his unit.

“I still think we haven’t played our best ball yet,” Team USA’s shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said via USA Sports.

Undoubtedly, Team USA is yet to play its best game in the ongoing WBC. Before the start of the event, Team USA was projected to be the favorite of the event and expected to wreak havoc. But in reality, the star-studded clubhouse failed to burst out any dominant moment. For example, Bryce Harper, despite his veteran tag, has only four hits in 15 at-bats and a mere .494 OPS. And that’s not all.

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Cal Raleigh, the 60 HR hitter from 2025, was hitless till the quarterfinals and scored 1 run from 3 at-bats against Canada. And apart from this lofty offense, Team USA leaked 8 runs from 5 innings against Italy, showing their dwindling pitching. That said, Team USA still reached the semifinals and is set to face one of the most energetic and dominant teams in this WBC, the Dominican Republic.

Even Team USA captain Aaron Judge acknowledges the Dominican dominance.

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“It’s exciting to see what the DR is doing,” Judge said. “It’s been fun watching those games and seeing what’s going on. I think everybody in that room is excited to get there and be a part of it.” The Dominican Republic in the WBC is all about dominance and showmanship. Epic bat flips by Fernando Tatis Jr., cheering the homers like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and dancing on the basepaths—the Dominican side is making sure the stands are having an adrenaline rush.

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Imago Source: FOX Sports

And along with that, they outscored the opposition by 51-10 in their five victories till now!

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So just as Team USA and the Dominican Republic are set to face each other, former Yankee Cameron Maybin can’t help but question the American approach.

“Still rooting for Team USA but damn… these games have been boring as hell to watch,” Maybin said. “Well damn… act like it. Have some fun. Celebrate these moments. The DR, Venezuela, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico… Those boys are playing with real juice, and you can feel it through the TV. Right now, Team USA looks dry as hell. I’m talking like somebody just ate a whole pack of saltine crackers in the desert with no water in sight.”

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So, fans are demanding a more dominant show from Team USA, and not how they are currently showing some low-key body language on the field. But as Bobby Witt Jr. said, they might have kept the best for the championship round. And if any, this statement should set the record straight about what’s coming next.

Aaron Judge’s legacy would be tested as Team USA reaches the semifinals

“I know he’s a regular season player, but the first month to me is going to be very interesting,” Jonathan Papelbon called out Aaron Judge last year for his postseason errors.

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While Aaron Judge is acknowledged as one of baseball’s best hitters, and his regular-season stats prove it, his postseason stats, including dropball errors in the 2024 World Series and failure to hit in clutch moments, have always haunted him.

Moreover, under his captaincy, the Yankees have yet to win a World Series despite staying dominant in the regular season. So, the upcoming WBC championship round would be a test of Aaron Judge’s captaincy.

“Definitely getting a taste of playoff atmosphere in March. Definitely gets the juices flowing a little bit,” Judge said on Friday. Surely, with all the hype around the WBC semifinals fueled by national pride, it seems no less than an MLB playoff. So, apart from Team USA’s probable dominance, it’s also time for Aaron Judge to turn the tables.

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WBC championship wins for Team USA would establish Aaron Judge’s captaincy. And the popular narrative around him being the regular season’s favorite child would eventually be put to rest. For the American fans, though, bet on Bobby Witt Jr., warning that the best is yet to come!