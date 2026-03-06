Bobby Witt Jr.’s Net Worth 2026: Everything About His Salary, Contract Details, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Bobby Witt Jr. plays shortstop for the Kansas City Royals and carries big-league confidence. Born into baseball bloodlines, he grew up around clubhouses and bright stadium lights. Now he’s building his own name with power, speed, and a massive contract.

What is Bobby Witt Jr.’s Net Worth?

Bobby Witt Jr.’s net worth is around $1 million as of 2023. That number mostly reflects his early MLB salaries and signing bonus money. It doesn’t yet include the full value of his long-term extension. Before 2023, he earned modest pre-arbitration salaries like most young players. His real wealth jump-started after signing his record extension.

Over time, that deal could dramatically increase his net worth. Endorsements add extra income, though exact figures remain private. As his career grows, so will that number. He’s still early in his journey.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s Contract Breakdown

In 2024, Witt signed an 11-year, $288,777,777 extension with the Kansas City Royals. The deal includes a $7,777,777 signing bonus and is fully guaranteed. His average annual salary sits at about $26.25 million. There’s also a player opt-out option after 2030. If he keeps improving, that clause could matter. The contract runs through 2037, with club options afterward. It was one of the largest pre-arbitration extensions ever signed. Kansas City clearly views him as the franchise cornerstone. The maximum value could reach $377.7 million with incentives.

What is Bobby Witt Jr.’s Salary?

For 2026, Witt is set to earn a $13 million base salary. His total cash that year reached about $14.11 million. Earlier seasons under the extension pay less, then escalate sharply. By 2028, his salary jumps to $30 million annually. From 2029 through 2034, he earns roughly $35 million yearly. That’s superstar money in today’s market. His pay structure rewards growth and long-term loyalty. Bonuses for awards like Gold Gloves may add smaller incentives. Below is a simplified salary snapshot.

Kansas City Royals 2024 $3,161,111 Gold Glove incentives Kansas City Royals 2025 $8,211,111 Award incentives Kansas City Royals 2026 $14,111,111 Award incentives Kansas City Royals 2028 $31,111,111 N/A Kansas City Royals 2029 $36,111,111 N/A

What are Bobby Witt Jr.’s Career Earnings?

Witt’s career earnings started with a $7.79 million signing bonus in 2019. That came after being drafted by Kansas City. In 2022 and 2023, he earned around league minimum salaries. Those seasons paid roughly $700,000 and $745,750, respectively. The real surge begins with his 2024 extension.

From 2024 onward, his annual earnings steadily climb. By 2030, he’ll have earned well over $100 million total. And that’s without counting endorsements. All his MLB income so far comes from the Royals organization. He hasn’t played elsewhere.

Bobby Witt Jr. Brand Endorsements

Witt isn’t just making money on the field. He serves as a brand ambassador for Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). That partnership connects him to the trading card world. He also has endorsement deals with Wilson, Under Armour, and Chinook Seedery. CommunityAmerica Credit Union and Homewood Bat Co. are on that list, too.

Exact earnings from these deals aren’t public. Still, young MLB stars can earn six to seven figures yearly. Especially ones with highlight-reel plays and All-Star buzz. His clean image helps brands trust him. As his fame rises, endorsement money should follow quickly.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s College and Professional Career

Witt attended Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas. As a junior, he batted .446 with ten home runs. He won the High School Home Run Derby in Washington. That summer, he starred in the Under Armour All-America Game. He even hit a home run at Wrigley Field. By senior year, he was unstoppable. He batted .515 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs. Those numbers earned him Gatorade National Player of the Year honors.

He committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, the Royals drafted him second overall in 2019. He chose professional baseball over college. His MLB debut came in 2022. Since then, he’s flashed power, speed, and Gold Glove defense. All-Star conversations now follow his name.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s net worth may look modest today, but his future earnings are massive. With a historic contract, rising endorsements, and elite performance, he’s set for long-term wealth. If he stays healthy and productive, his financial story is just beginning.