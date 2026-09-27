‘Boos’ Rain Down on Phillies’ Players Amid Disappointing Defeat to Tampa Bay Rays

With one game left, the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff fate rests on Game 162 after four straight losses. They have somehow turned a comfortable playoff race into a nightmare finish. And after Saturday’s brutal 12-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the frustration inside Citizens Bank Park was impossible to miss.

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The Phillies were supposed to be celebrating their postseason berth. Instead, they suffered their fourth straight loss. Aaron Nola was blitzed for three runs on four extra-base hits in the opening inning before the Rays continued pouring it on. With their playoff fate now hanging in the balance, Phillies fans made sure the players heard exactly how they felt about this stunning collapse.

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“The “boos” are loud at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies already down 3-0,” AC shared via X.

In a desperate move to stop the collapse, the Phillies asked Nola to start on only two days of rest—his first time doing so in 12 years. After pitching 6.0 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers just three days prior, Nola skipped his standard bullpen session to take the mound. Interim manager Don Mattingly originally hoped Nola could handle a few innings, but the experimental start collapsed immediately.

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He lasted just 1.0 inning and allowed 3 earned runs on 4 hits. “The Rays with four extra-base hits in the first. They have a 3-0 lead in Philly,” broadcasters said on air during Nola’s first-inning struggle. “I don’t know if this one could have started any worse for a Philly fan base and a Philly team that is already up against it. Yeah, two days’ rest, and lots going to be discussed. The willingness and the guts of having Aaron Nola go out to the mound and take the ball for his team when it’s going to be a bullpen game.”

Fans booed loudly in the first inning. “Felt like the best option tonight,” Mattingly said after the game. “He’s a guy that does throw a lot. He throws his bullpen; it’s 40-50 pitches. He didn’t throw it yesterday. Saved it for today if we needed it, and we need it.”

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However, Mattingly had very limited options left other than asking Nola to start on Saturday.

The Phillies’ starting rotation was extremely thin at the worst possible moment. Left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo was on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and hadn’t pitched since September 7th. The Phillies hoped to simulate a game for Luzardo on Saturday to see if he could return. It was rained out, removing him from consideration. With no reliable starting pitching depth in the minors or on the active roster, Mattingly had limited options.

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However, the fans are not siding with Mattingly this time. “I love Don Mattingly, my fave player ever. But going with Nola, on 2 days’ rest on top of that, is a fireable offense,” one fan said.

Now, with the Phillies surrendering four straight games, the Arizona Diamondbacks have their destiny now in their own hands.

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The D-Backs can further worsen the Phillies’ playoff contention

Arizona holds the tiebreaker with a 32-18 intradivision record vs. Philadelphia’s 28-24. Because of this tiebreaker, the Diamondbacks only need to tie the Phillies in the final standings.

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If the Phillies lose to the Rays, a Diamondbacks win against the Padres puts Arizona into the postseason. Furthermore, if both the Phillies and Diamondbacks lose on the final day, the Diamondbacks remain eliminated. So, for the D-Backs and the Phillies, their final game of the 2026 regular season will determine their postseason spot.

For the Phillies, getting into playoff contention after a 9-19 start, and then blowing up at the very end, defines their roller-coaster ride. The Phillies president Dave Dombrowski confirmed that no decision has been made on Mattingly’s future. Thus, staying outside of the postseason means the end of the journey for Mattingly.