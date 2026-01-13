How have the Boston Red Sox not ended up signing Alex Bregman? Now there is a serious chance that they might end up with a team that might have any big signings. And the Red Sox fans are frustrated and calling out John Henry and Craig Breslow, and rightfully so.

“John Henry is the worst human alive right now,” said Dave Portnoy. “Fenway Sports Group, get these guys out of here. Sell the team, you don’t care about the team.”

The Red Sox entered the offseason prioritizing Alex Bregman, then watched him sign elsewhere Saturday. Boston held firm on a 5 year $165 million offer with heavy deferrals attached to the structure. Chicago countered with a 5 year $175 million deal, including a full no-trade clause. The difference proved decisive after Boston believed Bregman was bluffing about stronger offers from others.

Negotiations stalled as the Red Sox refused a no-trade clause and delayed meaningful movement. A J Pierzynski later said Boston told Bregman take it or leave it publicly recently. Scott Boras warned of a better offer, but Boston did not believe him at first.

By the time urgency arrived, Bregman had already chosen Chicago and its contract security package.

Before injury, Bregman hit .299 with a .938 OPS and posted 2.9 bWAR through 51 games. He missed 43 games, yet remained second among team hitters in bWAR during that span. His influence extended daily through dugout instruction, video study, and hands-on cage work sessions.

Young players like Ceddanne Rafaela and Marcelo Mayer credited Bregman for measurable offensive growth gains.

Craig Breslow called losing Bregman disappointing, saying, “falling short in a pursuit is an obstacle”. He compared the moment to lessons from the Rafael Devers trade aftermath, evaluated over time. Boston now replaces production, leadership, and preparation that teammates consistently described as irreplaceable during the season.

For Boston, the loss feels personal because Bregman shaped games, careers, and clubhouse standards daily.

The Red Sox prioritized Alex Bregman, then misread leverage and watched Chicago close decisively. John Henry and Fenway Sports Group now face fans questioning their seriousness, competence, and direction. Craig Breslow preaches patience, but losing Bregman after Devers reads like self-inflicted déjà vu.

Craig Breslow and the Red Sox move to Plan B after Bregman failure

Boston didn’t pivot; it stalled, and everyone watching knew where that road usually ends. After weeks of confidence bordering on stubbornness, Craig Breslow is now left recalibrating publicly. Alex Bregman is gone, the Boston Red Sox are exposed, and the tone has shifted from control to damage management, whether anyone admits it or not.

After Alex Bregman accepted 5 years and $175 million from Chicago, Boston immediately shifted direction. Craig Breslow said, “Any time you are active, it’s disappointing to lose out,” publicly on Sunday. Boston’s final offer was 5 years, $165 million, without a no-trade clause included by design. Chicago’s deal paid deferrals sooner and added full trade protection, factors confirmed by MLB.com sources.

Plan B centers on adding offense via free agency or trades, while considering pitching emphasis. Breslow told Chris Cotillo, “We’ll be open to any way to improve,” outlining flexibility roster. Bo Bichette remains the top infield free agent available, though competition around the league persists. Boston enters Spring Training within 1 month, aiming for contention, despite different personnel, Breslow said Sunday.

Craig Breslow now sells flexibility as a strategy, while Red Sox fans quietly measure the cost. Alex Bregman chose certainty, and Boston chose principles that suddenly feel expensive now there. Plan B will define whether the Red Sox recalibrate quickly or explain later publicly.