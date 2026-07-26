Boston Fans Question Craig Breslow & Red Sox as Team Cuts Ties With 24YO Pitcher to Solve 3B Problem

With just over a week remaining until the August 3 trade deadline, the team that matched its 15-game winning streak from eight decades ago has become active in the trade market. After being widely projected as sellers at the deadline, their recent surge has transformed them into legitimate postseason contenders. And Boston’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, is making sure his roster doesn’t fall short.

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“BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote on X.

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After making only four starts last year, Early was having his first full season with the Red Sox in 2026. However, he has not pitched since June 30 due to left elbow discomfort. The Red Sox had placed him on the 15-day IL, with Early aiming for an August return.

Before the trade, Early posted a 3.44 ERA and a 7-5 record across 17 starts this season. Though still on the IL, the LHP has thrown one bullpen session on Friday and is progressing towards rehab starts.

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But if you look at it, the Red Sox already have enough arms in the rotation, even without Early. The club had recalled Brayan Bello from Triple-A Worcester, while Patrick Sandoval has also returned. Moreover, Ranger Suarez is also set to be activated in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Breslow viewed Early as a surplus arm and a valuable trade chip.

In exchange for a 24-year-old who is under club control until 2032, the Red Sox acquired Mead.

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After debuting in 2023, Curtis Mead is having his breakout season with the Nationals this season. Despite not hitting more than 3 home runs in his previous seasons, Mead has driven in 17 so far, slashing .254/.352/.500 in 87 games. He can be the right-handed bat the Red Sox needed, but how he fits into the lineup with Caleb Durbin’s return as the third baseman remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Durbin is batting only .233 this season, and Mead can bring a steadier presence there. The Red Sox have been on the hunt for a reliable third baseman since Alex Bregman left. With Mead under club control through 2030, the Red Sox can also develop him into the third baseman they need.

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According to the Boston Herald, the infielder has played 47 games at third base, 34 at first, but only 6 games at second. The Nationals acquired Mead after the Chicago White Sox designated him for assignment.

As the two players prepare to join their new clubhouse, the Red Sox Nation has made its doubts about the trade clear on social media.

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Red Sox fans react to Connelly Early’s trade

One fan wrote, “Seems like a horrible trade for the Sox, am I tripping?”

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While the Red Sox have drafted and helped develop Early into the pitcher he is today, Mead is having a good season. So, naturally, it raises doubts among the fans about his long-term success.

“So now overloaded with outfielders. Overloaded with 3rd base. And weaker at pitching, all while keeping middle infield the same. Breslow your an idiot,” commented another.

Caleb Durbin is serving as the Red Sox third baseman at the moment. However, he can be pushed to second in favor of Mead, since he has played most games at third this year. But what the fan is saying makes sense, too. The Red Sox currently rank 28th in the majors in terms of runs allowed by pitchers at 391. So, their pitching is definitely an area that needs work.

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A user wondered, “Is Boston genuinely selling low on a hurt young starter, or does the front office have real concerns about Early’s arm long-term that make trading him now, before the injury gets worse, the smarter play?”

The Red Sox traded Early while he was still on the 15-day IL due to left elbow inflammation. However, he is progressing on track and is expected to start his rehab assignment soon.

“For Abrams? Okay, makes sense. For Curtis Mead alone? Like 1 for 1? Can someone explain this to me?” commented another.

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The Red Sox traded Early in exchange for Mead, but the fans feel the one-on-one trade is not lucrative enough. Fans wanted Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, who is hitting .293 with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs this season. With Marcelo Mayer injured, Abrams could have added depth at the shortstop position.

While the front office believes the move strengthens the roster, many fans remain unconvinced, making this one of Craig Breslow’s most closely watched decisions as the Red Sox chase a playoff berth.