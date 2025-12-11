Boston Loses Faith in Craig Breslow as Red Sox Suffer $155M Failure Amid Alex Bregman Uncertainty

The Red Sox still haven’t made a call on Alex Bregman, and recent reports say they’re also looking at Ketel Marte as a cheaper alternative, though nothing seems close on either front. Earlier, Boston was even mentioned as a contender for Pete Alonso. But that chase is over as the Orioles just landed Alonso on a $155 million deal. And for the Red Sox, this one really stings.

Alonso was a power-hitting righty and a solution at first base. He’s someone they could easily afford after moving Rafael Devers’ contract last year. But what really pushed fans over the edge was team president Craig Breslow’s comments after missing out on Alonso, which didn’t do much to ease anyone’s frustration.

“We’re going to head back to Boston and continue to work.” MLB insider Tyler Milliken quoted Breslow after losing out on Alonso.

It’s not exactly clear what work Breslow is talking about, whether he means pushing for Bregman, Marte, or someone else entirely. But fans are mostly stuck on one question.

How did the Orioles manage to sign Alonso for a price the Red Sox easily could’ve matched? Reportedly, Boston had been tied to Alonso from the start of the offseason. He filled a major need at first base, especially with Triston Casas still struggling to find consistency. Moreover, Alonso’s consistent 30–40 home runs a year made him a perfect fit for a lineup that’s lacked power ever since the Rafael Devers trade. If you remember, that’s a weakness that definitely showed in their early postseason exit.

So, for $155 million, Alonso would’ve been worth every penny, and it’s a number Boston absolutely had the budget to meet.

But now fans are wondering if the Red Sox weren’t willing to go to $155 million for Alonso, how are they going to justify Bregman’s projected $182 million? While Breslow’s comments were supposedly meant to reassure everyone that the team is still chasing big names, most fans just aren’t buying it.

The Red Sox president gets called out by the fans

A section of fans thinks Breslow is more about manipulating the fans by making fake promises. “Work, meaning continue to come up with ways to gaslight the fan base,” one fan said. “Look at the gaslight,” added another.

Well, fans have plenty of reasons to feel like Breslow is gaslighting them at this point. If you remember, the Red Sox were previously in the mix for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But the Dodgers swooped in and got their guy. And now we’re hearing that Boston did make an offer to Alonso, but it was for fewer years and a lot less money. Naturally, fans are left wondering: what exactly is Breslow trying to accomplish by consistently lowballing every major free agent?

“Keep working on those lowball offers!” Another user commented. Negotiations are part of the business, sure. But not when it repeatedly costs the team the very stars it claims to be pursuing. So at this point, the fan sentiment is pretty clear. Breslow keeps saying the front office is doing the work and staying active on big names. But there’s been very little to show for it, especially for a franchise that’s supposed to operate like a big-market powerhouse.

Enough for the Red Sox fans now to see top free agents slipping away. For them, Breslow needs to act now or never. “Unless with get Bregman, Marte, Skubal, or if possible, Paul Skenes, don’t talk to me lol,” one fan said. Another added, “Lmao no they just gonna re-sign Bregman and call it a day huh?”

Let’s be honest, the Red Sox have no other option than to bring in Bregman. He’s a right-handed hitter, which Boston badly needs, and he’s still one of the best defensive third basemen in the game. So anything short of landing Bregman would feel like a failure.

Boston already whiffed on their best free-agent fit by making a soft offer and trying to pass it off as competing. Now the only way to catch up to the quickly improving AL East is to add Bregman.