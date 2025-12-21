Boston Pressures Craig Breslow to Strike Back as Blue Jays Launch Bold Alex Bregman Push, Per Insider

This offseason is starting to feel like a never-ending heartbreak for the Red Sox. If you remember, they’ve already watched big-name targets like Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz slip away, and now even their own Alex Bregman could be on the verge of leaving, with the Blue Jays looming as the villains.

And with pressure mounting on Red Sox president Craig Breslow for what’s shaping up to be a blown offseason, this really feels like a now-or-never moment for him. So if Toronto does swoop in and steal Bregman, what’s the move? Well, from the fans’ perspective, Breslow has to hit back where it hurts most for the Blue Jays. Same game, same rules, pay them back in kind!

“Blue Jays officials have been in recent contact with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman and are showing interest,” MLB insider Gordo quoted Ken Rosenthal.

Well, for the Blue Jays, the pitching side of the roster is in good shape after landing Dylan Cease, but the offense still feels like a work in progress, especially with Bo Bichette’s future far from certain. So, expectedly, Toronto has explored plenty of ways to upgrade its lineup.

And guess what, Bregman came out as the best fit for them. Why? Because it’s about locking down the infield, managing the payroll timeline, and maximizing a competitive window that’s still wide open. So, even though a left-handed bat would be nice, the Jays seem just as focused on defense and overall roster balance.

For the Jays, Bregman could slot neatly into the infield, unlike corner outfield options such as Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger. He could stay at third base, Ernie Clement could move over to second, and Addison Barger could remain in right alongside George Springer and Anthony Santander. And for a team that came within the reach of the World Series, that kind of continuity is understandably attractive.

But if Toronto does end up landing Bregman, Red Sox fans are already calling for payback!

That means going straight after Bo Bichette. The feeling is that Breslow needs to match that move by bringing Bichette to Boston. With his price tag projected around $150 million and the Red Sox still waiting to make a true splash this offseason, fans don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t be able to get it done.

Fans are pushing Breslow to avenge Alex Bregman

If the Jays could go for Bregman, then why not the Red Sox to Bichette? “Good. Give me Bo,” one fan said. “This is fine as long as we get Bo as a replacement ( but that probably won’t happen),” added another.

So, if the Red Sox can’t keep Bregman, there really isn’t a better infield upgrade out there than Bo Bichette. Why? Because he’s four years younger than Bregman, and already has two All-Star appearances on his resume.

Sure, he’d likely cost more, but that’s the price of getting a younger, proven star. Moreover, there have been reports that Bichette is open to switching positions in the infield, which only adds to his appeal. So, if Bregman does slip away, Bichette would make a lot of sense as a strong fallback, whether that means sliding in at third base or second base. “Good. Let them grab him, and then Sox get Bo. Done,” another agrees.

And yes, check the social media chatter of the Red Sox fans, and it is quite evident that even they are frustrated with Breslow for delaying decisions. “Take him, please, then they can pay him for 2/3 of a season,” one fan said. “Wish our ownership was like the Blue Jays. Willing to spend,” added another.

The Red Sox signed Bregman in 2025, only to get opted out by the end. Again, they are racing for him this year. Hence, for the fans, Bregman needs to play for a team that can afford him for a long period.

The Blue Jays are on a roll this offseason. Ranging from Dylan Cease to Tyler Rogers, Cody Ponce to Jorge Alcala, the Jays are making all their signings count. On the other hand, the Red Sox are yet to sign a big-ticket name. Let’s now see if they can break the streak with Bichette.