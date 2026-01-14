Boston Still Unmoved Despite Red Sox’s $130M Ranger Suárez Splash in Blockbuster Move

Finally, the Boston Red Sox seem to have made a move in the offseason. After missing out on Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Tatsuya Imai, the Red Sox have finally got a big-money free agent. The Red Sox just signed Ranger Suarez, but Boston doesn’t seem satisfied.

“The Red Sox’s first signing of the winter is a big one — $130 million for Ranger Suárez — and gives them a ton of rotation depth,” said Jeff Passan.

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a five-year, $130 million deal with left-hander Ranger Suárez, marking their first major free-agent signing this winter.

Suárez posted a 3.20 ERA with 151 strikeouts and 38 walks over 157 1/3 innings in 2025. Across eight major-league seasons, he has a career ERA+ of 125 and a WAR of 17.8, showing consistent performance at the highest level.

He earned his first All-Star selection in 2024 and has maintained effectiveness despite minor injuries throughout his career.

Suárez joins a Red Sox rotation that already features Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo, among others. He averaged 26 starts per year since 2022, pitching 588 1/3 innings with a 3.59 ERA and 117 ERA+ during that span. His six-pitch arsenal, including a sinker with above-average movement, allows him to succeed against both righties and lefties consistently.

This signing provides Boston with a reliable starter capable of stabilizing their rotation and complementing both veteran and young pitchers.

The Red Sox finally landed Ranger Suárez, proving money still talks louder than missed targets. Suárez brings proven consistency, and Boston’s rotation suddenly looks like a luxury hotel for starters. Even with Crochet, Gray, and Oviedo, Suárez ensures opposing lineups will think twice before swinging.