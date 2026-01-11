Boston Threatens “Mutiny” Against Red Sox as Roman Anthony left to Dry After Alex Bregman Exit

So Alex Bregman ends up with the Cubs on a massive five-year, $175 million deal, and the Red Sox are basically left standing there empty-handed. Boston never landed a true marquee name this offseason, and that stings.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Sox were willing to go five years for Bregman, but the money just didn’t get there. Chicago did, and that was the difference. And what’s more surprising is that the Red Sox had already signed Bregman last winter to a three-year, $120 million deal, and even that wasn’t enough to keep him around long term.

So now the big question is: what’s next? Craig Breslow can talk about staying the course and projecting stability all he wants, but fans aren’t buying it. The Red Sox fan base is full of frustration, venting it via social media.

“So… The Red Sox ruined their relationship with and eventually traded their franchise superstar and longest tenured player in the name of playing Alex Bregman at 3B… Only to then let Alex Bregman walk seven months later… Now they’re both gone… Make it make sense…” MLB insider Gordo shared.

Well, the Red Sox might feel like they put a strong offer on the table for Bregman, but clearly, it still wasn’t enough. Now they’re stuck trying to calm down an angry fan base with less than a month to go before spring training.

And that was expected because Bregman wasn’t just another player. He was the clear leader of last year’s team and a major reason the Sox made it back to the postseason. And it’s not like Bregman was replaceable production-wise, either. He hit .273/.360/.462 over 495 plate appearances in 2025, with 18 home runs and 28 doubles.

Moreover, the absence of Bregman is a prime example of a missed opportunity. Because after opting out of his three-year, $120 million deal in November, he made it known he was open to a long-term return to Boston. Even Bregman, who had a strong relationship with Rafael Devers, ruined it and even traded him to the Giants.

Still, the Red Sox let talks drag on well into the offseason, giving other teams a chance to jump in. Now, the Cubs eventually landed the 31-year-old, and Boston is left dealing with the fallout.

Sure, the Red Sox can point to prospects like Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, but fans are wondering whether prospects can really replace a proven veteran leader. Judging by the reaction online, a lot of the fan base already sounds checked out. Also, don’t be shocked if that frustration turns into a full-blown mutiny against the front office.

Fans are giving up on the Red Sox

What’s next for the Red Sox after losing out on Bregman? “Bichette or Mutiny,” one fan said. “They don’t give a flying f*** about their fans. That’s it in a nutshell…,” added another.

Well, this offseason is all about heartbreak for the Red Sox. They fail to bid for Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and now Bregman. That, too, after the team is ranked 7th in runs scored (786) across the MLB. Hence, the fans are sure that the Red Sox front office no longer cares about them. Rather, they are acting like a small-market team. So, the only option left ahead in mutiny. But how could the fans arrange a mutiny against the club?

A reduction in fan support is absolutely not the best thing for the Red Sox. “They only wanted to dump salary,” another user posted.

This might be a conscious decision by ownership to operate with a tight payroll compared to other high-revenue teams. It could help build a sustainable, competitive team without consistently exceeding the luxury tax threshold. However, without any marquee players and without key names, how could the Red Sox become more competitive? And even if they are following the Rays’ business model, the Red Sox could no longer be considered a big-market team.

“Terrible decisions, one after another, for years. The owner should just sell their stakes and move on. Sad they just don’t care after last championship in ‘18,” another adds up.

One user thinks, “Henry needs to sell the team and for Breslow first.” There you go. The most prominent and expected response is here. Just what the Pirates’ ownership was listening to all these days, the Red Sox have also started now. As per the fans, if a team can’t invest enough, bid for the marquee players, and even can’t go deep in the postseason, then what’s the point of the owner holding the team?

However, let’s not forget that the Red Sox have one of the best groups of young guns, like Anthony, Campbell, and Marcelo Mayers. If they go all guns blazing, then who knows, a turnaround might just be around the corner.