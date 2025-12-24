“Boston Cardinals” – Craig Breslow’s Chaim Bloom Dependence Irks Red Sox Fans Despite CBO’s Improvement Pledge

Chain Bloom wants to make sure that the Cardinals are “insulated” for the upcoming season. Since he’s actively working on it, the Cardinals are looking to move some valuable players off their roster. At present, Brendan Donovan is the top trade chip on the team. With his contract set to expire, it would make sense for St. Louis to explore a trade. However, the 28-year-old has been linked to the Red Sox and that idea isn’t exactly being welcomed by Boston fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox have held trade discussions with the Cardinals about bringing infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan to Boston.

The Red Sox have been active on the trade market this offseason. Craig Breslow and the front office have stayed busy. The team has put together three trades so far this winter. And two out of them were with the St. Louis Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Sonny Gray was sent over to Boston, Willson Contreras also joined the Red Sox this Sunday. Up to this point, there wasn’t much pushback until Donovan’s name came up.

The thing is, the Red Sox have been linked to bigger names before Brendon Donavan. They had been in the mix for Alex Bregman, Arizona’s Ketel Marte, and even Bo Bichette. With that, Craig Breslow raised expectations among fans. This is primarily the reason why there’s growing frustration over the idea of Boston “settling” for Donovan as a backup plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some rumors even floated Brayan Bello’s name in the trade talks. And let’s just say, it hasn’t gone over well. As one fan put it, “If the big bats end up being just Contreras and Donovan, I’ll be disappointed.”

But for Donavan in particular, his past season with the Cardinals showed how versatile he can be. We saw him hitting. 287 across 118 games with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 64 runs scored. He posted a solid .775 OPS and earned his first All-Star selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, a left groin strain shut him down in mid-August and that cut his season short. Eventually, the St. Louis finished 78–84 and ranked fourth in the NL Central. The Red Sox fans are against the team being associated with the Cardinals.

Red Sox fans against the idea of bringing Brendan Donovan to the Red Sox

With all the recent Cardinals players coming to Fenway, one fan took a jab by renaming Craig Breslow’s team. “Boston Cardinals. Ex-Sox Chief Baseball Officer sends team to Boston. It’s kinda comical.” It is indeed an interesting twist, with former Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom now on the other side of the table in talks that could bring Brendan Donovan to Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan asked, “Why do the Red Sox want Cardinals players? Have they not watched the last few seasons?” By most measures, including runs scored and runs allowed, the Cardinals were only an average team this past season.

Although no deal is close, it would be the third major deal between the Red Sox and Cardinals if Brandon Donovan’s trade came to fruition. “Bro, there’s other teams Bloom w—” another fan quipped.

Meanwhile, others mounted calls for his firing. “If the only team Bloom is going to trade with is his old team, then he should already be shown the door.” Apparently, the Cardinals have aimed to compete over the past few seasons but have consistently fallen short. Now, under Chaim Bloom’s leadership, the team is embracing a full rebuild of their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the rebuild seeming to hinge on consecutive trades with the Red Sox, fans in both Boston and St. Louis are expressing their frustration. “Can we please start trading with other teams? This is getting ridiculous.” most fans shared the same thought.

To Red Sox fans’ relief, the Seattle Mariners have also been viewed as a landing spot for Donovan for multiple reasons. If the Mariners land him first, that would surely delight fans in Boston.