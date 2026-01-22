Brandon Sproat Faces Major Career Roadblock After Mets Snatch Freddy Peralta From Yankees

This week saw Brandon Sproat join his new team, the Milwaukee Brewers. However, his pitching career faces concerns when it comes to the upcoming season.

The New York Mets traded Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers this week. And now, David Schoenfield of ESPN has his doubts about the youngster’s role in his new team.

“Sproat, meanwhile, should battle for a rotation spot right away in Milwaukee after making four starts with the Mets in 2025. Sproat throws 94-96, with a sinker that is more of a ground ball pitch than a swing-and-miss fastball, though his sweeper and curveball both project as strikeout pitches. He needs to fine-tune his command and improve against left-handed batters, but he has middle-of-the-rotation upside.”

Brandon Sproat made his MLB debut with the Mets last year and started only 4 games. He is yet to have the required experience by playing his first full season. But before his MLB debut, he was inconsistent during his minor league career.

Yet that is not the only thing affecting Sproat’s time with the Brewers.

Compared to Brandon Sproat, the Brewers have veteran pitchers like Brandon Woodruff and Trevor Megill, alongside youngsters like Quinn Priester. Given that all these pitchers have considerably more experience, the team might rely on them more. This may lead to Sproat having to compete for a spot or, in the worst-case scenario, having limited play time.

With that, the Brewers might also face problems because of their star pitcher, Freddy Peralta’s departure.

Peralta has carried the team to victory several times over the last eight years. Last postseason saw him strike out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings, culminating in the Brewers’ 0-3 win against the Cubs in NLDS Game 1. Last season, he also recorded his 1000th career strikeout by striking out Daniel Schneemann in May against the Cleveland Guardians.

Following the season, Peralta was linked to be traded to the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, they were unable to meet the Brewers’ demand of an MLB-ready pitcher and a top-100% offensive prospect in exchange for the trade.

This is where the New York Mets entered the scene, given their need for a boost in their rotation, and whisked Freddy Peralta away.

Now, Peralta may become the new ace for the Mets, while the Brewers might look to Brandon Sproat to make up for the loss of their star, which in turn might affect his performance.

Even after that, Brandon Sproat may become the Brewers’ next pitching ace.

His 94-96 mph fastballs, sinkers, sweepers, and curveballs often become a nightmare for his opponents.

Last season, in his debut game, he struck out 7 Cincinnati Reds hitters over 6 innings in September. In the 4 games he started, Sproat struck out 17 batters throughout the season. Given his ability to strike out opponents, the necessary playing time in the middle of the rotation alongside Logan Henderson, Quinn Priester, and Jacob Misiorowski can turn him into the team’s next big thing.

However, he needs to improve his pitching skills against left-handed hitters.

Meanwhile, Jett Williams can also enjoy a significant presence in the Brewers’ rotation.

Jett Williams’ chances with the Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have received center fielder Jett Williams along with Brandon Sproat in the Freddy Peralta trade. The Mets signed the youngster during the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he has yet to make his MLB debut.

Williams is known for being a power-hitter with his strong plate approach and his ability to pull the ball in the air. Moreover, he also has impressive contact skills and can elevate the ball to the pull side. With the Brewers, Williams might function either as the shortstop or the center fielder when he eventually makes his MLB debut.

As the shortstop, Jett Williams can be the more offensive-minded alternative for Joey Ortiz, but risks losing the position to their prospect, Jesus Made. The Brewers, however, have fewer prospects for center field.

This is where Jett Williams might serve while Jackson Chourio plays in left field.

Now that the Milwaukee Brewers have two young prospects, the only thing to see is how they will perform in their first big league season in 2026.