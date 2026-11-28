A change of scenery can sometimes make a significant difference in a pitcher’s season, particularly when the results begin to arrive almost immediately. For one Atlanta Braves acquisition, a short stretch late in the year offered a glimpse of what could become a much bigger role in the team’s plans.

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The Atlanta Braves have re-signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle to a two-year, $40 million contract, securing his services through the 2028 MLB season. According to ESPN, Mahle will earn $20 million annually in 2027 and 2028. He has also agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

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The agreement follows Mahle’s impressive nine-start audition after arriving in Atlanta ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. The 32-year-old joined the Braves on August 2 after the franchise sent right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for him.

Mahle quickly established himself as a valuable addition to Atlanta’s rotation. He finished his nine regular-season starts with a 4-1 record and a 1.99 ERA. The Braves also won six of those nine games, while his ERA ranked seventh among qualified pitchers across MLB during that stretch.

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Mahle carried his strong form into the playoffs, making two postseason starts for Atlanta. He recorded a 1.35 ERA across 13⅓ innings, allowing only two earned runs while striking out 10 batters.

Before joining Atlanta, Mahle had struggled to find consistency with the Giants. He recorded a 3-9 record and a 5.13 ERA across 18 games with San Francisco.

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Across both teams, Mahle finished the 2026 campaign with a 7-10 record and a 3.99 ERA. The difference in his performances after the trade made his late-season contribution particularly important when considering Atlanta’s decision to retain him.

Mahle brings considerable major league experience to Atlanta’s pitching staff. He made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and has represented five franchises: Cincinnati, Minnesota, Texas, San Francisco and Atlanta.

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Across 10 major league seasons, the right-hander has compiled a 46-56 record with a 4.05 ERA in 169 career appearances. He has started 168 of those games, establishing himself primarily as a starting pitcher throughout his career.

The Mahle agreement also follows another significant investment by Atlanta earlier in the offseason. On November 12, the Braves signed right-handed reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract.

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Mahle’s two-year deal gives Atlanta another established starting option as it prepares for the 2027 campaign. However, his contract is only one part of the Braves’ offseason planning, with a broader MLB labor dispute also threatening to shape how teams approach roster decisions in the months ahead.

MLB Lockout Threat Grows as Owners and Players Clash Over Salary Cap

According to the Associated Press, MLB and the owners of its 30 teams filed a federal lawsuit against the MLB Players Association on November 25, seeking to prevent the union from using an antitrust challenge to contest a potential lockout. The lawsuit came just days before the current collective bargaining agreement is scheduled to expire.

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The central issue remains the proposed salary cap. Owners want to introduce a spending limit for teams, while the players’ union has strongly opposed the idea. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has also indicated that owners are unlikely to approve a new agreement without a salary cap.

Speaking during an owners’ meeting on November 18, Manfred said, “I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor.” He also argued that competitive balance remains a serious concern for the league.

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MLB’s lawsuit also seeks a ruling that a potential lockout would not violate antitrust laws. The league has indicated that it expects to exercise its right to impose a lockout when the current agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2026.

If implemented, the stoppage could halt trades and signings while negotiations continue, potentially creating uncertainty around preparations for the 2027 season.

With the December 1 deadline approaching, will MLB owners and players find common ground on the proposed salary cap, or will a lockout disrupt teams’ preparations for the 2027 season?