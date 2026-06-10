Braves Country Explodes in Fury After Ronald Acuna Jr. Suffers Yet Another Injury Scare

The Atlanta Braves have been having a very good season with Ronald Acuna Jr. fit and firing on all cylinders. But nothing lasts forever, and it looks like Ronald Acuna Jr. will not be on the diamond for some time, and the fans are not happy with this news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ronald Acuña Jr. is exiting the game after suffering an injury running to first base,” wrote Talkin’ Baseball after the possible injury incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bad news has struck the Braves, as the Braves reported, saying, “Atlanta today also placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over the years. So, when the Braves star suddenly pulled up while running to first base on Tuesday night, the reaction sounded like panic. Atlanta fans have already watched him lose seasons to ACL tears and hamstring problems. Seeing him limp down the baseline against the White Sox brought back those memories. For a few moments, it felt like the Braves could be facing another major setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened during the fourth inning of Atlanta’s 6-5 loss in Chicago. Acuna hit a ground ball toward third baseman Miguel Vargas and tried beating the throw to first. Just before reaching the bag, he appeared uncomfortable and slowed quite a bit. He then limped away from the play before heading toward the dugout. Atlanta eventually removed him from the game and subbed in Eli White to the right field.

At first, there was very little information available about the injury. However, the Braves later announced that Acuna exited with left hamstring tightness. The timing worried many fans because he had already missed time earlier this season. And that worry was justified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last month, Acuna missed 15 days because of a strained left hamstring against the Rockies. That made the latest update feel more concerning than a typical in-game injury scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early signs suggested that this might be different from the previous injury. Manager Walt Weiss told reporters, “It doesn’t seem as bad as the last one.”

Acuna was also optimistic after the game, saying, “I don’t really feel any pain, I just feel a little bit tight.” Weiss also said the Braves were considering Acuna day-to-day while waiting for MRI results, and that result has brought nothing but pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fans were worried because Acuna has been very prone to injuries in his legs, especially his ACL and his hamstring. Since he started playing in MLB, he has had 10 injuries in the lower body, and that isn’t good, especially with a game that involves running at high speeds. And with the star hitting the 10-day IL, it will be a big miss for the Braves.

Before this, Ronald Acuna Jr. was hitting .251 with 7 homers in 53 games. The Braves will miss that production, but they have called up Rowdy Tellez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tellez was signed on a minor league deal, and that seems to have been the best decision. Tellez in the minors has an average of .259 with 8 homers and 33 RBIs. But for now, though, the Atlanta Braves‘ focus should remain on getting him back stronger and better and hoping that this isn’t anything more serious.

Braves fans frustrated with Ronald Acuna Jr after another injury scare

More than the fans being worried about Ronald Acuna Jr, the fans are frustrated because of how frequently the star player is getting injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Injury prone. Like I’ve said all year long, and last year should’ve traded his ass… Averages 100 games a season. Waste of money in my opinion,” said one fan. While another fan backed him, saying, “Bro plays games in between his injuries.”

Since Opening Day 2024, Ronald Acnua Jr. has missed well over 100 games. He is supposed to be the face of the team, so his constant injuries are a huge problem.

“Buddy’s legs may be made out of papier-mache,” said a fan after another apparent hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

It feels like every injury involves his legs. He tore his right ACL in 2021, hurt his left knee in 2024, and now has hamstring issues. Fast running is a huge part of his game, which makes these leg injuries even worse.

“As a Braves fan, it is what it is now. I wasn’t even surprised,” and “Let’s hope that’s a hamstring strain and not an injury to his left knee” are the comments that the fans have for Acuna.

They are just hoping he doesn’t miss too many games, because they know he is going to miss some games at some point in the season.

In nine years in MLB, Acuna has only played more than 150 games twice. Most years, he misses a huge amount of time. He is 28 years old, and his body is already struggling.

The question now is whether he can stay fit as he ages; if not, the Braves might as well cash in on him.