Braves Lose Ronald Acuña Jr in Bitter Blow, Leaving Atlanta in Panic

Panic has officially set in for the best team in baseball.

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Sitting at the top of the league, with the league-best 24-10 record, the Atlanta Braves are on the verge of sweeping yet another series. However, that momentum took a hit on Saturday. Ronald Acuña Jr. exited halfway through the game against the Colorado Rockies after suffering a bitter injury. Ahead of the Rockies game on Sunday, the Braves have confirmed Acuña will be missing from the lineup, leaving the fans panicked.

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“Additionally, the club selected OF José Azócar to the major league roster and placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring,” posted the Braves’ official X handle.

At Coors Field on Saturday, Acuña was at the batter’s box facing Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander in the second inning. Acuña hit a grounder toward second base and tried to take off from the batter’s box. He could take only a few steps before he winced, grabbed at his left hamstring, and started limping. He managed to reach halfway to first base while hopping on one foot before manager Walt Weiss and trainer Jeff Stevenson walked him off the field.

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What was initially reported as hamstring tightness turned out to be a Grade 1 left hamstring strain after an MRI. The Braves have placed their star outfielder on the 10-day Injured List (IL) for now. Acuña has started every game this season as the Braves’ primary right-fielder. In 152 plate appearances, he was batting .252 with two home runs, nine RBIs, 17 runs, and a team-high seven stolen bases.

Acuña recorded three hits in his six at-bats with two runs and a walk against the Rockies. After the previous two injury-shortened seasons, Acuña appeared to have been on the path of regaining his 2023 NL MVP form. Aside from Acuña’s hitting, the Braves would miss his presence in the outfield, as they are suffering from a major lack of depth in that department.

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A left quad soreness has sidelined Michael Harris II from center field. Additionally, they are also missing left fielder Jurickson Profar, who was supposed to be a key player this season. MLB handed Profar a 162-game suspension in March after he tested positive for PEDs for a second time.

On Sunday, José Azócar will replace Acuña in right field. Eli White will start in left, and Mauricio Dubón will play center. Alongside placing Acuña on the IL, the Braves have also reinstated right-hander Spencer Strider after they optioned Hunter Stratton to Triple-A.

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“The #Braves today returned RHP Spencer Strider from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list after optioning RHP Hunter Stratton to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game,” noted the Braves on X.

Strider will make his 2026 debut as he takes the mound against the Rockies on Sunday. He has gone through a rough patch following his Tommy John surgery in 2024, making only 25 starts in the last two seasons combined. This year, a strained oblique placed him on the IL again during Spring Training, shutting him down for three weeks. Following his rehab assignments, the Braves have now called the RHP back. Strider holds a 39-24 record with a 3.74 ERA.

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However, amid the multiple roster moves the Braves announced on Sunday, Acuña’s unavailability rang the loudest among the fans.

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Fans react as the Braves announce IL trip for Ronald Acuña Jr.

While one fan hoped, “Please tell me it’s just a cramp,” another noted, “That looked more than just tightness”, and rightly so. MRI reports revealed that Acuña has suffered from a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, landing him on the 10-day IL. Manager Weiss reportedly stated that the Braves will proceed depending on the severity of the injury. He also expressed hope that Acuña won’t miss more than a couple of weeks of playing time.

“Thank the lord it’s just strained,” expressed another fan. With the kind of run the Braves are on, they can’t afford to lose Acuna for a long time. Having won eight out of their 10 games and with a record of 24-10, they will be pushing for the World Series, and for that they need to keep the momentum going.

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Another fan remarked, “Did he not see the Munenori Kawasaki clip??? He should have taken the advice and had 3 bananas today!” One of the most iconic postgame interviews was the one Munenori Kawasaki gave to Sportsnet Canada about cramps back in 2014. When asked what one should eat to feel better after a cramp, Kawasaki replied, “bananas” as “monkeys never get cramps.” Kawasaki had also explained that he would eat three bananas to get back in the game. This fan believed that three bananas could have helped Acuña as well.

“F—k it sit him until the playoffs…gotta have playoff Ronnie,” remarked another. Considering the series of injuries Acuña has suffered from, fans want him to be protected till the playoffs. Acuña has established himself as a key postseason player for the Braves. Across 29 postseason games, he has scored 17 runs from 28 hits, including 3 homers and 9 RBI. Acuña’s postseason career is highlighted by the grand slam he hit against the Dodgers in the 2018 NLDS in his rookie year. He became the youngest player in MLB history, having achieved the feat at 20. Acuña also holds the franchise record of logging 10 extra-base hits in postseason before turning 23.

Fans are also frustrated with Acuña’s frequent injuries. One fan commented, “Mr Glass! No way the Braves give him a bunch of money on his next contract. The dude is just too fragile.” The latest hamstring strain comes after Acuña suffered from a season-ending ACL tear in his left leg in May 2024. Alongside his miscellaneous minor issues, including groin strain, quad injury, abdominal strain, and left knee injury, Acuña also tore his right ACL in July 2021. The Braves had signed Acuña back in 2019 on an 8-year, $100 million contract. He has club options in 2027 and 2028.

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“Heck, the Braves won their last World Series without Acuna when he was hurt,” remarked a user. The Braves’ latest World Series win was in 2021. So far in 2026, they definitely look ready for a deep postseason run with the league-best record. In 2021, Acuña missed the World Series after he tore his right ACL in July.

For being a 28-year-old, Acuña has suffered from his fair share of injuries during his MLB career. As he heads toward his thirties, perhaps the Braves’ trainers need to figure out a better fitness routine for him.