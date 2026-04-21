Braves Lose $16M in Major Setback After Avoiding Major Scare for Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Atlanta Braves’ early-season success has some serious concerns underneath. Although they have some good news regarding Ronald Acuña Jr., a bigger development has made the concerns more unsettling for the franchise.

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“OF Ronald Acuña has no fracture and is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on his left hand last night, but reliever Raisel Iglesias is going on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation,” an ESPN reporter shared on social media.

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Acuña Jr. suffered two HBPs during their first game against the Washington Nationals. He was first hit on the left arm in the 4th inning. Jake Irvin hit the outfielder again, this time on the left hand, with 91 mph in the 6th.

While the initial swelling was suspected to result from a fracture, manager Walt Weiss later confirmed that the X-ray came back negative. And Ronald Acuña Jr. is anticipated to return to the roster for Tuesday’s game.

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But before the fans could rejoice in the update, the Braves had to put Raisel Iglesias on the 15-day injury list. The pitcher was suffering from right shoulder inflammation. And Atlanta didn’t want to take any risk with the star closer.

The 36-year-old veteran signed a 1-year, $16 million contract last November to stay with the Braves for one more year. Iglesias has pitched 8.2 innings this season, securing a 0.00 ERA and 5 saves. He ended 2025 with 253 career saves, making his injury a major setback for the team.

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Weiss has chosen Robert Suarez to fill in for Iglesias. The veteran is expected to return on May 5, and the manager believes that his injury isn’t a severe one.

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Unfortunately, Raisel Iglesias isn’t the only one on the injury list right now. And that is the biggest concern for the Braves despite their success.

Injury load tests Braves’ early-season momentum

The Braves are one of the two most successful teams this season. They have recorded 16 wins and are the joint-best with the Dodgers. Atlanta is coming off six straight wins and hasn’t lost a series so far.

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But underneath their huge triumphant numbers lies an even bigger worry. As of April 21, they have 11 players on the IL. Starters Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep are on a 15-day list, while AJ Smith-Shawver is out for more than two months due to his TJ.

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Spencer Schwellenbach’s elbow inflammation will only allow him to return around mid-season. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is out for 10 days, and catcher Sean Murphy has been moved to a rehab assignment.

Both the rotation and bullpen are affected while key offensive players are out as well. The Braves had to restructure their entire roster to adjust to the injuries. It’s a miracle they have been able to secure a 16-7 win-loss record.

They have shown elite performance in both offense and defense. The Braves rank 2nd in MLB with a .274 batting average and 131 runs this season. And they currently have the best ERA of 2.70 in the league.

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While Atlanta has managed to remain at the peak so far, it must maintain the momentum going forward. They have been able to mask the injuries with incredible all-around performance, but Raisel Iglesias’ injury might create bigger challenges if it turns out to be a serious one.