Money can buy star power, big contracts, and sky-high expectations, but it cannot guarantee a winning season in MLB. The New York Mets are perhaps the clearest example of that reality, repeatedly investing heavily in their roster while struggling to turn financial muscle into consistent postseason success. Despite routinely spending $340 million to $380 million, the Mets have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Their disastrous 2026 campaign, which ended with a fifth-place finish in the NL East, only deepened the frustration.

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However, the story in Queens may not remain the same for long. Atlanta Braves President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos has offered a perspective that could reshape how the franchise’s next chapter is viewed. With resources that few teams can match, the Mets have the financial foundation to turn their fortunes around, provided they finally find the right formula to convert spending into success.

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“David Stearns is so accomplished, so successful,” Anthopoulos evaluated the Mets via the New York Post Sports. “I know the results haven’t been there, but you can see what they’re building. Our hitting coordinator, Johnny Washington. They just hired him. He did phenomenal work with us. Huge loss. We didn’t want to see him go, but it’s a big-league opportunity for him… They played really well in the second half of the year. So I think, with the front office they have, the resources they have, and the young talent they have. I think they’re going to be a force for a long time.”

Anthopoulos highlighted three reasons the Mets could dominate: first, their front office quality under Stearns; second, their massive financial resources; third, their young talent.

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The Mets’ biggest advantage is their ability to attract top talent. Johnny Washington’s hire proves it. The former Braves’ minor-league hitting coordinator, Johnny Washington, is proof. New York hired Washington as a co-hitting coach on November 5, 2026, rounding out manager Andy Green’s major-league staff ahead of the 2027 season.

The hire fills the void left after the Mets parted ways with director of hitting Jeff Albert following a disappointing 2026 offensive campaign. The Mets’ lineup finished tied for 20th in runs and 23rd in OPS.

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Under Washington, outfielder Eric Hartman, a 2024 20th-round draft pick, rocketed from No. 20 to the No. 1 overall prospect in Atlanta’s system after crushing 24 home runs with 38 steals at High-A Rome and earning a promotion to Double-A. The Mets can now hope for the same farm system resurrection under him.

Despite the Mets’ owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets, bad contracts have hamstrung the Mets’ ability to build depth. In 2026 alone, roughly $93 million in dead money limited roster flexibility. This included paying off contracts for players like Frankie Montas, Luis Robert Jr., and previously traded veterans. Because so much budget is tied up in sunk costs, the active roster often lacks quality depth when injuries strike.

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But the best part is that with the resources the Mets have, they can alter the scene more quickly. For example, Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea are entering the final guaranteed year of their contracts in 2027 after uneven, injury-marred campaigns. So, the team needs to target a top-of-the-rotation anchor such as Tarik Skubal to earn the dominance.

The Mets are already rumored to be targeting Skubal, and a Juan Soto-like offer will keep the other suitors behind. And as Anthopoulos said, with the resources the Mets have, no other team could keep up their pace with them.