Even a dominant ace cannot carry a club through October alone. Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale delivered an All-MLB First Team season, yet the club still fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Now, the front office wants another reliable arm behind him before 2027.

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That arm belongs to Tyler Mahle, a right-handed starter who earned $10 million on a one-year deal in 2026 and elected free agency on October 29. Atlanta has made bringing him back a top offseason priority to anchor the 2027 rotation behind Sale.

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The case starts with his run after the August 2 deadline. Once the San Francisco Giants dealt him to Atlanta, Mahle went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in nine starts, fanning 48 across 54.1 innings.

The roster picture adds urgency. Alongside Sale, right-handers Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes are the only starters guaranteed spots in the Opening Day rotation, which leaves the back end wide open.

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The depth behind Sale, Elder, and Holmes seems underwhelming. RHP Spencer Schwellenbach is out for the beginning of 2027, as are Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López, and AJ Smith-Shawver due to injury concerns or innings restrictions. Didier Fuentes is a prospect who does not have much major league starting experience.

This is not the first time the Braves filled a void behind Sale. The club signed López to a three-year, $30 million contract in the 2023 off-season, and he was an All-Star in 2024 with a 1.99 ERA in 25 starts after Strider had his elbow surgery, although he missed most of 2025 due to shoulder issues.

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This approach was maintained through 2026 when the Braves signed left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez to a budget deal due to the injuries of Schwellenbach and Smith-Shawver. They then got Mahle out of the Giants in August, thus providing a No. 2 starter for Sale.

Sale’s age and injury history explain the urgency. The southpaw had an ERA of 2.16 and 200 strikeouts over 162.2 innings pitched, but he will be turning 38 years old in March and was out for 10 weeks during 2025 due to a rib cage injury.

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That is where Mahle’s adjustment matters. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin trimmed his five-to-six-pitch mix to an elevated four-seam fastball, a diving splitter and an occasional slider.

The adjustment showed up in the splits. Opponents hit .216 against him in Atlanta, down from .265 with the Giants, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio jumped from 2.41 to 5.33. In October, he allowed one earned run over 7.0 innings in the Wild Card round and one over 6.1 in the NLDS.

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Keeping that production will not come cheaply. Free-agent starters Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers just landed five-year deals, with Peralta getting $125 million from the Baltimore Orioles and Rogers $120 million from the Chicago Cubs. Projections place Mahle at two to three years and roughly $40 million to $60 million. Since he was traded midseason, he carries no qualifying offer, so no draft picks change hands.

Age and health influence the deal structure as well. Mahle is a 32-year-old player with previous arm injuries, and that is why a two-year deal worth nearly $40 million with a club/mutual option in the third year will be the maximum risk for the Braves.

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Payroll must not affect the deal. The Braves now have about $230 million in luxury tax payroll per Spotrac, below the luxury tax limit, after the Braves let infielder Ha-Seong Kim and closer Raisel Iglesias walk, despite Evan Phillips’ $35 million contract.

Time is the final factor. The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, and a transaction freeze is expected, so both sides have reason to deal quickly.

Add it up, and the case is clear. Mahle posted a 1.86 ERA over 67.2 innings with Atlanta across the regular season and playoffs, so re-signing him would hand Sale the proven No. 2 starter this rotation currently lacks.

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That production could speed up his market, and the Braves know the clock is ticking. General manager Alex Anthopoulos has leaned on value plays like López and Mahle over $20 million-a-year deals, so a shorter, incentive-based structure could fit his pattern before the freeze hits.