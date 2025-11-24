Braves Risk Losing 2 Rising Prospects as $100M Twins Star’s Rumored Locker-Room Rift Sparks Massive Offseason Buzz

Just a few days ago, it seemed like Byron Buxton was locked in as a Twin for life, but things have shifted quickly. Now there’s a sense that he might be rethinking his commitment to the Twins.

Well, Buxton wants to play for a contender, and he could become open to certain destinations if the Twins keep tearing down their roster. For the unversed, since the trade deadline, Minnesota has shipped out 10 players. And with talk that they might even move starters Joe Ryan or Pablo Lopez, the uncertainty is starting to add up.

And if Buxton ultimately agrees to waive that no-trade clause, the Braves are reportedly ready with a pretty appealing offer.

“A deal can be done, and we can send a couple of prospects and get this deal done. It is Briggs McKenzie and Diego Torres. Briggs McKenzie, the number five prospect in the Braves organization, was the 127th pick in the 2025 draft. Torres is an outfielder, the number 14 prospect, 17 years old. So you’re getting two young prospects to develop and help bolster your farm system

Currently, Buxton is in the midst of his seven-year, $100 million deal with the Twins. And he is still left with three years and $45 million. His contract gives him full no-trade protection through next season and the power to block trades to five teams in 2027 and 2028. But given where the Twins are right now, it’s hard to blame him for rethinking things.

Notably, the Twins dropped 92 games in 2025. Consequently, that was with Buxton healthy for 126 games and putting up a strong .264/.327/.551 line. Now, compare that with the Braves, a club much closer to contending, and you can see why a change might appeal to him.

That’s why a potential deal involving two Braves prospects doesn’t seem far-fetched…

McKenzie is considered a high-end talent, touching 95 mph with a curveball that spins around 3,000 RPM. Additionally, Torres is just stepping out of the college ranks with real upside. Sure, moving prospects like that for Buxton might raise eyebrows. But after watching how the Twins operated at the last trade deadline, it’s clear they’re not afraid to move pieces if they think it helps their long-term plan.

The Twins might be turning the tide

If you remember, after their trade-deadline fire sale, most people assumed the Twins would keep unloading veterans this offseason. But that might not happen. Because the Twins president, Derek Falvey, has said his priority isn’t tearing things down further!

So what do they need?

Well, the answer is pretty obvious: the bullpen. The Twins dealt away nearly every key reliever from what had been one of the league’s top bullpens. That’s part of why a deal with the Braves could make sense for them.

Reportedly, moving Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, Brock Stewart, and Danny Coulombe completely gutted the bullpen, and the results were rough. Twins relievers put up an AL-worst 4.93 ERA after the deadline. And now they’re staring at the 2026 season without much major-league-ready relief help at all.

So the big question becomes… do the Twins keep going and trade Joe Ryan and/or Pablo Lopez, or do they hold their ground, which is exactly what Buxton has been pushing for?