Braves Shock MLB World by Signing Korean SS for a Hefty $20 Million

As the NL East watches the Mets take a noticeably cautious approach, far removed from their usual big-spending reputation, the same division is seeing a completely different story unfold in Atlanta. While the Mets are catching heat for not opening their wallets enough this offseason, the Braves are doing just the opposite, spending aggressively and making their intentions clear.

And their latest splash, signing shortstop Ha-Seong Kim for $20 million, has grabbed plenty of headlines. But in a twist of irony, the Braves are now being questioned for spending too much on the Korean infielder.

“Ha-Seong Kim is returning to the Braves on a 1-year, $20 million contract, per multiple reports,” Fox Sports reports.

Well, Kim is headed back to Atlanta, agreeing to a one-year, $20 million deal that checks off one of the Braves’ biggest offseason needs. For the context, it’s a $4 million raise for Kim. He turned down a $16 million player option from the two-year, $29 million contract with Tampa Bay.

The 30-year-old South Korean infielder hit .234 with five HRs and 17 RBIs while splitting time between the Rays and Braves. So, not absolutely a bad buy for the Braves. However, landing Kim could mean the end of the road for Bo Bichette in Atlanta. With rumors swirling that Atlanta could be a serious contender for free agent Bo Bichette, the Braves ended up locking in Kim first.

Still, not everyone in the fanbase is celebrating!

A segment of fans feels that $20 million for just one year is steep, calling it more of an overpay than a bargain. But there’s another side to it. Bringing Kim back gives the Braves valuable defensive flexibility across the middle infield and even at third base. With Dubón filling a key utility role, Kim can settle in as the everyday shortstop.

And as GM Alex Anthopoulos pointed out, this deal could be a win-win. If Kim puts together a strong 2026 season, it helps Atlanta right now and sets him up for a bigger, more extended contract down the road. However, the skepticism among fans is still very much there.

The fans are left shocked by the Braves’ move

While the inclusion of Kim seems fine with fans, they are left wondering what led the Braves to invest so much. “Can someone who actually knows ball explain how the f*** on earth this guy’s getting 20 million. Am I missing something………………… ik ball not why the f*** anyone would pay this guy 20 million,” one fan said. “I know bro is elite on defense, but 20 million is a lot,” added another.

Well, Kim’s real value has always been his glove. Notably, in 2024, he posted a Fielding Run Value of 4 per Statcast’s Baseball Savant. That was a clear sign of how much he can steady an infield. That kind of defense has been his calling card ever since he arrived in the majors.

Remember in 2023, he won a Gold Glove and even finished 14th in National League MVP voting. It was fueled by elite defense and a noticeable uptick at the plate. And then there’s the versatility. Kim can play shortstop, second base, and third, all at a high level, with great range, a strong arm, and a sharp baseball IQ. “Not happy it’s one year, but now the Braves have a legit SS. So let’s go,” one user agrees.

When you put it all together, this looks like a powerful utility addition for the Braves. And honestly, when you compare it to the price tags we’ve seen for other versatile players like Cody Bellinger, players like this rarely come cheap.

However, a few fans are skeptical about his injury history, which makes the money an overpay. “Out with a broken toenail by April 17th,” one user remarked.

Kim did spend some time on the injured list late in July with a lower-back strain before returning in August. And it’s been a pretty rough season health-wise for him. The 30-year-old shortstop also battled calf, shoulder, and hamstring issues, which limited him to just 23 games through August.

So yes, if those injury problems resurface, this contract could quickly start to look like an overpay. And given his recent track record, it’s fair to say durability is a real concern. “If Ha-Seong Kim, who’s about as average as a player can be, is worth $20 million a year, how the heck can we complain about $400 million team payrolls?” Another user wonders whether the big-market team’s outrageous payroll should then be questioned!

So, for most of the fans, Kim could be a great value addition for the Braves. However, with that $20 million AAV, a few bigger names could have been landed. Still, Kim is signed only for a year. Names like Bichette and Bellinger may come at that AAV, but with multi-year deals. Thus, as the Braves manager said, it’s a win-win situation for both!