Braves Star Takes Brutal Blow to Face From Phillies’ $300M Star as Atlanta Takes Game 1

The Atlanta Braves won Game 1 of the Wild Card series 5-3 and edged closer to the NLDS. But it wasn’t a smooth night for Atlanta, especially for Ha-Seong Kim, who played his first postseason game since 2022 and had to take a hit in the face by a $300 million Phillies star.

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Baseball is Dead reported a video showing Ha-Seong Kim getting hit in the face by Trea Turner as the Phillies runner slid into second.

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While covering second, Kim tagged Trea Turner as the Phillies runner tried to advance during Sale’s pickoff. Turner’s forearm caught Kim near the face, leaving the Braves shortstop grabbing his nose. The blow looked brutal as Kim was on the ground for a few seconds after trying to breathe through the pain. Watch the moment here.

Kim remained in the game and showed no signs of injury from the contact and played defense until getting replaced. This collision was the most eventful thing that happened for Kim in the game.

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Ha-Seong Kim’s postseason return gave Braves fans little to celebrate, despite Atlanta leaving with a win. After four years away from October baseball, Kim started at shortstop and batted ninth. But his night was difficult, with 2 strikeouts across only 2 at-bats against Luzardo.

His stint ended after Dominic Smith took over in the seventh inning.

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That meant the collision did not end his night, but his offensive struggles certainly continued.

His first at-bat looked promising when Kim reached a 3-0 count with runners on base. Luzardo answered with 3 straight strikes before Kim eventually fouled off the full-count fastball. The 98 mph pitch produced a strikeout, leaving Atlanta’s runners on base. Then came the fifth inning.

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An 85.8 mph sweeper caught Kim, and he struck out again. His postseason return ended without a hit, leaving him searching for answers at the plate.

Kim finished the regular season hitting .116, with a .219 on-base percentage. He had just 15 hits across 129 at-bats, with only 9 RBIs, before the Wild Card game.

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Even before October arrived, Kim struggled to find his rhythm at the plate. This also raised major questions about his place on the team and whether he should be sent down to the minors.

His postseason history had already been uneven, with a .186 average across 12 games in 2022 when he played for the Padres. He managed 8 hits in 43 at-bats, while driving in 3 runs for San Diego. Now, this latest outing added another difficult chapter.

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Now, Atlanta’s win may become the moment for Kim to finally start finding his swing and help his team win comfortably.

Atlanta Braves escape Phillies with a Game 1 win

The Phillies looked in control after taking a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning against the Braves. But Atlanta found one opening, and Austin Riley turned it into the game’s biggest moment. His three-run homer off Jhoan Duran led Atlanta to a 5-3 win in Game 1.

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The Braves now need one more victory to move through the Wild Card Series.

Philadelphia started quickly when Kyle Schwarber walked before Alec Bohm doubled him home in the first inning. Atlanta answered in the second after Mauricio Dubon doubled and Mike Yastrzemski singled home Ozzie Albies. Chris Sale then settled down, striking out 9 while holding Philadelphia to 1 run through six innings. Jesus Luzardo matched him, allowing just 1 run and 3 hits across 5 innings.

But the Braves moved ahead after Luzardo left, with Michael Harris II scoring on Albies’ sixth-inning triple. Philadelphia answered in the seventh when Sale put 2 runners on base before being taken out.

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Didier Fuentes took over on the mound, facing J.T. Realmuto, who ripped a two-run triple into the right-field corner.

Suddenly, the Phillies had a 3-2 lead with Atlanta having just 9 outs left. But Duran returned for the eighth.

Michael Harris II then singled before Duran hit Albies, giving Riley an opening. Riley attacked the first pitch and sent it 385 feet deep into right-center field. The homer was his sixth career postseason shot and put Atlanta ahead 5-3.

Dylan Lee then protected the lead with a scoreless eighth inning for Atlanta. Raisel Iglesias allowed a leadoff single before quickly ending Philadelphia’s final threat.

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A 6-4-3 double play brought the Braves within one out of victory.

Iglesias then finished the game with a flyout, giving Atlanta a 1-0 series lead. Now, the Phillies must win Wednesday to keep their postseason run alive. Or the Braves are going to be facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.