Braves Stare Major Offseason Crisis as Cubs Close In on Stealing 30-Year-Old Target: Report

The Chicago Cubs’ starting rotation has been far from reliable, especially after the team lost Justin Steele to a season-ending injury last season. The Cubs still crave a proven ace for their rotation, and it seems the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 30-year-old star is in line to fill their gaps.

As reported by Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are optimistic about signing D-backs’ free-agent starter Zac Gallen to a multi-year deal. However, nothing is finalized yet, as other teams, including the Atlanta Braves, are also in the mix.

If the Cubs seriously make a push for him, they would likely sign the Diamondbacks’ pitcher for a two-year, $54 million contract. But they must beat out the Braves to land him.

The Braves controlled the NL East for most of the 2020s. However, the division rivals like the Phillies and the Mets have started to catch up in the recent years. And now, GM Alex Anthopoulos understands the urgency to get back into contention for 2026. The biggest offseason decision centers on what to do with DH Marcell Ozuna. Once that’s settled, the Braves are expected to address pitching depth. And for that area of concern, MLB insider Jim Bowden insists that the front office should make a push for Gallen.

Over the past four seasons, Gallen has averaged 32 starts per year and finished in the top 10 of the Cy Young race three times. Gallen is reportedly in talks with the Cubs on a four-year deal worth $22 million per year. Given that he finished last season with a 4.83 ERA, that’s a hefty price for a pitcher.

While Nightengale says the deal is still being negotiated with the Cubs, Jeff Passan of ESPN insists Gallen neither has any agreement nor is he close to one. Apparently, the USA Today insider first reported that Chicago had reached a deal with Zac Gallen. But just as a Cubs insider confirmed that no agreement was in place, Nightengale clarified the same in his updated post.

And well, the Cubs are still primarily focused on Michael King and Tatsuya Imai. If they’re now considering Gallen as well, it’s smart to keep options open.

