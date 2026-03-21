Braves to Cut All Ties With Jurickson Profar Despite $15M Loss, per Insider

Jurickson Profar’s 162-game ban for testing positive for PEDs for the second consecutive year has left the Atlanta Braves off guard. Because last season was shortened to 80 games, the suspension will effectively keep him out for the entire 2026 season. With no on-field value from him, the Braves may think of cutting ties with the guy. But it might not be simple.

The reason is MLB’s guaranteed contract structure. While his suspension allows the Braves to pause pay, with his salary being forfeited during that time, it is only a temporary halt. The guaranteed money is not lost permanently; only the daily pay is suspended. Still, insider Ken Rosenthal believes the team could ultimately decide to move on from the tainted slugger.

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“I have a hard time believing it. If I were them, I’d eat it… They could take the $15 million that he is due and distribute it elsewhere. Or they could also pocket it for the deadline and have a lot of money to spend on the deadline,” Rosenthal said via Foul Territory.

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Yet, per the MLB’s contract policy, Profar is eligible for the remaining $15 million in 2027. But for 3x violations, he will be permanently expelled from the league.

He signed a $42 million contract for three years starting in 2025. But the Braves won’t have to pay this season’s $15million to Profar.

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“The penalty for second-time offenders is a full-season suspension, meaning Profar won’t get any of his $15 million salary in 2026,” Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic noted.

“But Profar’s contract with the Atlanta Braves runs through 2027, meaning he will be paid $15 million in 2027, whether he’s hurt, bad, traded, or released. That’s how MLB contracts work.”

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For Rosenthal, this might be a blessing in disguise.

Rosenthal believes that releasing Jurickson Profar will allow Atlanta to invest that money elsewhere. That money could even be spent at the next trade deadline to strengthen the roster. For Rosenthal, that’s still a better choice than to retain Profar.

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Jurickson Profar has played only 80 games out of his 2-year stint with the Braves and scored 14 HRs. Rosenthal is confident that there’s no point in retaining him.

Per Rosenthal, the Braves wanted things to turn this way only to make sure that “they’ll not be paying Jurickson Profar.”

While cutting off ties with him would still end up in the Braves paying him the remaining $15 million in 2027, that’s an acceptable outcome, as it gives the Braves more reliable resources.

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The Braves have a few choices to make from Jurickson Profar’s forfeited money

Apart from the $15 million salary saved from Jurickson Profar’s suspension, the Braves also saved an additional $3 million from his associated luxury tax. With that, the best decision would be to arm their pitching staff.

Currently, the Braves’ pitching staff is worn out, with a few names sidelined with injuries.

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Spencer Schwellenbach is out until mid-summer following elbow surgery for bone spurs. Then Hurston Waldrep is out until at least June after surgery to remove loose bodies (bone or cartilage chips) from his elbow. Joey Wentz, too, suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

That left only Chris Sale and Spencer Strider as primary anchors in the Braves’ pitching staff.

With such a situation, Rosenthal suggested Lucas Giolito as the perfect choice for the Braves.

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Among all the veteran arms from the offseason, Giolito is the last big name still in free agency. Last year, he threw 145 innings, proving his worth and health. Just Baseball projected Giolito’s AAV between $16 million and $21 million.

So, investing Jurickson Profar’s $18 million to onboard a name who’s coming off a 3.41 ERA is certainly a win-win for the Braves.

Plus, their outfield looks “not bad,” per Rosenthal.

With the recently signed Mike Yastrzemski, along with Michael Harris and Ronald Acuña Jr., a little more depth would not do any harm! The team can keep a lookout in the market for trades, available minor league free agents with opt-outs, or guys who are out of options.

As Rosenthal points out, there are plenty of alternatives to spend that $15 million other than Profar, at least for this season!