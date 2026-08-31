Brawl Breaks Out in Cubs’ Stands as Fans Take On Each Other While Pete Crow-Armstrong Hits Another Home Run

The Chicago Cubs had plenty to celebrate Saturday. Wrigley Field marked the start of the franchise’s 150th anniversary celebrations with legends Sammy Sosa, Billy Williams and Fergie Jenkins in attendance, while Anthony Rizzo also returned to join the festivities. On the field, Pete Crow-Armstrong made sure the occasion became even more memorable, launching three home runs as the Cubs cruised past the Cincinnati Reds 17-5.

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But amid the celebration, an ugly scene unfolded in the stands. As Crow-Armstrong came to the plate for his third home run in the seventh inning, a fight broke out in Section 231, with multiple fans trading blows before security intervened. A video of the altercation quickly made its way onto social media, adding an unwelcome moment to what had otherwise been a historic day at Wrigley Field.

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Footage from the stands showed two men exchanging punches before several others became involved. The reason for the altercation remains unclear, but a man in a teal T-shirt appeared to take the brunt of it as two men surrounded him and landed several blows. The confrontation continued for a few moments before security stepped in to break it up.

The timing made the scene even more bizarre. Just as the men were being escorted away from the section, the crowd erupted for a very different reason. Crow-Armstrong launched his third home run of the afternoon, sending Wrigley Field into celebration once again and capping a three-homer performance on a day already built around Cubs history.

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That history is what makes Crow-Armstrong’s rise particularly interesting. Sammy Sosa remains one of the biggest home-run hitters in franchise history, and his 1998, 1999 and 2001 seasons remain a benchmark for Cubs hitters. Now, Crow-Armstrong is beginning to put together a season that has him climbing the franchise’s record books.

According to Just Baseball, Crow-Armstrong is chasing a 9.9 WAR season, the mark Sosa set during his 1998 MVP campaign. Sosa currently leads the Cubs with a 9.9 WAR season, followed by Ernie Banks at 9.7 and Ron Santo at 9.5. With 26 games still remaining, Crow-Armstrong has time to make a serious run at those numbers, giving Cubs fans another reason to keep their eyes on him as the season winds down.

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The three-homer performance also came with a nod to Sosa, who had predicted that Crow-Armstrong would hit three home runs before the game.

“Sammy did say I was going to hit three today,” Crow-Armstrong told Marquee Sports Network after the game. “Sammy Sosa told me I was going to hit three, and I hit three. Put that on the record.”

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“I’m just grateful. This is the best place to play,” Crow-Armstrong added. “You hear it from everybody. People love coming to play here on the road. We’re lucky enough to do it 81 games out of the season. MVP chants are cool, but it’s cooler when we sing the song after a win like today.”

For Crow-Armstrong, it was a day to remember. But for some Cubs fans, the celebration was briefly overshadowed by another ugly scene in the stands. And Saturday’s altercation was not an isolated incident at Wrigley Field this season.

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Just 12 days earlier, during the Cubs’ August 17 matchup with the White Sox, a fight broke out among fans in the bleachers as the crosstown rivals battled into extra innings. Video showed several spectators exchanging words before the confrontation turned physical, with drinks and punches flying across multiple rows. One fan in a blue Cubs jersey was repeatedly struck while trying to protect his head, leaving him visibly bloodied.

The Cubs eventually won that game 7-5 in the 10th inning, with Crow-Armstrong providing the decisive blow with a two-run walk-off homer. Nearly two weeks later, he was at it again, this time hitting three homers against Cincinnati.

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The road ahead for Pete Crow-Armstrong looks promising

Crow-Armstrong followed Saturday’s three-homer performance with two more home runs on Sunday, giving him five in two games. Even though the Cubs lost 7-5 to the Reds, the performances have only strengthened the 24-year-old’s MVP case as he continues to produce at an extraordinary rate.

Looking back, it has been a great season for Pete, overall. He finished August with 14 home runs, the most by an MLB player aged 24 or younger in a calendar month since Ken Griffey Jr. hit 15 in May 1994. That kind of production has pushed him firmly ahead in the MVP race, with FanDuel Sportsbook listing him at -1100 to win the NL award, well ahead of Shohei Ohtani at +600.

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Crow-Armstrong is just two home runs and eight stolen bases away from a 40-40 season, while his work in center field has made him one of the more complete players in the National League. This is a big reason why his MVP case has become so difficult to ignore.

With September underway, Crow-Armstrong has 26 games left to chase that milestone and strengthen his case before the MVP votes are decided. The Cubs will need that production as they make their own push toward October, giving their young star a chance to finish the season.