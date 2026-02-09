Brendan Donovan Put Under Heavy Pressure as Mariners GM Lays Out Clear 2026 Plans

The Seattle Mariners just put their future on the line, executing a high-stakes, three-team trade to land a key piece on a 1-year, $5.8 million deal for their 2026 championship puzzle. To bolster their lineup with Brendan Donovan, did the team make a costly mistake? But the GM might have a plan set.

“Everybody got things that they think help them,” noted Mariners’ GM Justin Hollander about the trade on MLB Network Radio.

He explained that the Cardinals were interested in the switch-pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje from early on. With the trade finalized, St Louis Cardinals received their desired young talents, Cijntje and outfielder Tai Peete. The Mariners also parted ways with 3B Ben Williamson. He would likely fill both defensive and offensive needs at the Tampa Bay Rays.

While the Mariners are relieved to get the deal done, it puts heavy pressure on Donovan.

Complemented by young infielders like Colt Emerson and Cole Young, Donovan’s ‘super-utility’ as an infielder and outfielder will be put to the test. Especially after parting ways with prospects like Cijntje and with the departures of Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco, the Mariners will be putting high hopes on Donovan.

Staying just eight outs from the World Series last season (losing in the ALCS Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays), Seattle would only look to improve this season. That’s where Donovan fits in.

He is a proven second baseman, having played the position in 225 games through his first four seasons, with experience at third base, shortstop, left field, and right field.

“Its high-end skill set that fits our team perfectly, great on base skills. Just a natural hitter who can play a bunch of different spots on the field,” Hollander talked about Donovan.

Donovan hit 10 homers and 50 RBIs in 2025 with a career OPS of .772. Considering Seattle was just eight outs away from their World Series entry last year, Donovan can be the batting asset to complete their 2026 roster.

He will add to the talent pool made of four All-Stars – Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor, and Randy Arozarena.

Hollander has a clear vision: “We are trying to make the Mariners the best team and the organization in the short run and the long run that we can.”

The front office is executing a two-pronged strategy: building a sustainable core with long-term deals for stars like Rodríguez, Raleigh, and Naylor, while simultaneously using shrewd, short-term acquisitions like Donovan and Arozarena to plug immediate holes for a championship run.

The Mariners aim to build a balanced lineup that upholds legacy, yet keep the doors open for future extensions and replacements.

‘While the Donovan trade addresses the lineup, Hollander’s work might not be done, as whispers around the league suggest the Mariners are also looking to bolster their pitching depth before camp opens.

More surprises up the Mariners’ sleeves

Less than two weeks are left for the players to report to the MLB, but the Seattle Mariners are not done yet.

Justin Hollander has made it clear that they will focus more on the right-handed side in the upcoming season.

With key arms like Andres Munoz and Matt Brash, the pitching staff itself speaks for Hollander’s statement. But Gabe Speier and Jose A. Ferrer could definitely use another left-handed support.

That’s where the rumors linking Anthony Banda to the Mariners make sense.

In a last-minute move before Spring Training, the LA Dodgers have designated Banda for assignment. The LHP has registered an ERA of 3.18, pitching 65 innings in 71 games in the regular season last year. Though not an elite arm, Banda represents a smart, affordable ($1.625M) move to strengthen the rotation.

Other than Banda, who else do you think can be on the Mariners’ radar?