“Breslow Still Hibernating” — Boston Loses Cool as Red Sox Miss Yet Another Offseason Target

The Red Sox were linked to big-name free agents like Bo Bichette, Eugenio Suárez, and Pete Alonso, and there were even rumors about Kyle Schwarber being in the mix. But when it came time actually to get deals done, none of them ended up in Boston. And that’s especially frustrating after team president Craig Breslow promised an aggressive offseason.

Well, their biggest requirement is in the bullpen. Reportedly, with ERAs hovering above 5.00 at times in mid-2025, and way too many late-inning collapses, the Red Sox were projected to go big with the relievers. However, whether it was Edwin Díaz or Robert Suárez, the Red Sox couldn’t seal the deal. And now reports say they’ve missed out on yet another top bullpen target who could’ve made a real difference.

So, at this point, it’s no surprise fans are getting fed up. With so many holes to fill and so little action to show for it, staying quiet this offseason just isn’t sitting well with anyone.

“Welp, there goes another one.” Boston Strong reacted to MLB insider Jeff Passan’s report of the Red Sox missing out on Chris Martin to the Rangers.

Well, Chris Martin was one of the Red Sox’s most reliable bullpen arms in 2023 and 2024. But last offseason, he left Boston to pitch for his hometown team Rangers. And guess what, he proved to be the second Max Scherzer for the Rangers. Why? Because at 39, Martin has done what Scherzer has done for the Blue Jays this year.

Notably, Martin proved he still has plenty left in the tank. He had a strong year in Arlington and chose to come back for one more run.

And his numbers only make it sting more for Red Sox fans. Martin posted a 2.98 ERA, a 174 ERA+, struck out 43 batters, and walked just eight over 42.1 innings with the Rangers. All of that came at a very reasonable price, around $5.5 million!

So when fans are calling out Red Sox president Craig Breslow for playing it too safe and not spending enough, this feels like a prime example. Boston passed on a proven, cost-effective, and reliable bullpen arm. In an ideal scenario, pairing Martin with Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman could’ve been downright scary for opposing hitters. Instead, that trio never materialized.

Now, as Breslow moves on to the next potential target, fans are left asking the same question over and over again. Why are the Red Sox so quiet this offseason?

Fans lose cool as the Red Sox’s losing spree continues

Are the Red Sox hibernating this offseason? Fans wonder. “Breslow is still hibernating,” one fan said. “Are the Red Sox aware that the free agent signing period has started?” Added another.

There’s a long list of missed names this offseason for the Red Sox. Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Bo Bichette, Edwin Diaz, and Robert Suarez, the list goes on. Even small-market teams like the Brewers are putting $20 million into names like Ha-Seong Kim, but the Red Sox are dead silent. Enough for the fans to wonder if they are even aware that free agency is on now!

“Signing Martin would require spending money, and that’s something ownership, and Breslow are absolutely TERRIFIED to do,” Another user shared a probable reason. “You can’t expect a small market team like the Red Sox to be in on such an expensive free agent,” added another.

Remember what MLB insider Terry Cushman Jr. said a few days ago? He suggested that Breslow quit from his position or be ready to get fired. Reason? Breslow is not spending enough time this offseason. However, is it only on Breslow to spend, or is the payroll approved?

Let’s be real, the Red Sox’s payroll choices tell a very different story. Even though Boston is one of the biggest markets in baseball and has one of the wealthiest ownership groups, the team reportedly spent just 42.1% of its 2024 revenue on payroll last season.

And this seems to be coming from the top. Ownership, led by John Henry, has been reluctant to hand out massive, long-term deals to aging players. You could see that mindset in their pursuit of Pete Alonso, where reports suggested Boston was only willing to go short-term and low-dollar. So at this point, it feels like less of a Craig Breslow issue and more of an ownership philosophy.

But how could the Red Sox not land a closer who comes around $5 million? “Damn, we couldn’t even land him,” one user said.

Only the front office can answer this. However, the Red Sox are playing it safe when it comes to spending. And the result is exactly what fans are watching now: Boston standing still while the rest of the league races ahead.