Brett Callahan’s Tigers Debut Caps Off With Heartwarming Message From Parents in the Stands

Sure, a 5-year-old Brett Callahan knew he wanted to become a baseball player, but did he know that he would etch his name in history during his debut at Comerica Park? Probably not, but he had faith in himself. Growing up, he also told his mother the same and worked hard to achieve his dream. Two decades later, Callahan stepped up to the plate and made it happen.

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“He’s worked so hard for this,” Kristie Callahan, Brett’s mother said, per Detroit SportsNet while sitting in the stands. “It’s so good to see how successful he is, and it’s so fun to witness.”

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The Tigers called up Callahan on Saturday, and quickly arranged for him to fly in from Louisville, where the Mud Hens had been playing, while also bringing his family in from Delaware.

For his debut, Callahan came to bat in the bottom of the second with one out. Facing White Sox starter Sean Burke, Callahan took an aggressive approach. The Tigers’ rookie drove the very first pitch into a two-run triple, scoring Cole Keith and Zach McKinstry.

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“He likes to ambush, I guess, is the phrase. And right there, first pitch, he liked it,” Craig Callahan said, per Detroit Sportsnet.

Craig was a former college football player. He also helped Brett by throwing to him during his batting practice while growing up. The all-round support appears to have paid off.

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In the next at-bat, Max Clark drove in an RBI single, helping Callahan score. The rookie helped the Tigers take an early 3-0 lead against the White Sox. However, the Red Sox failed to hold onto that lead.

With a homer from Drew Romo and an RBI single from Colson Montgomery, the White Sox knotted the score at 4-4 in the sixth. Then, a two-run homer from Munetaka Murakami and a solo shot from Miguel Vargas put the White Sox in the lead. Though Dillon Dingler hit an RBI double, the Tigers could not catch up. The 7-5 loss put the Tigers one game behind the final AL Wild Card spot.

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Callahan’s debut triple became a part of baseball history. He became the seventh Tigers player to hit a triple in his first MLB game. The last time a Tigers player hit a debut triple was in 1912. Ed Irwin achieved the feat while batting as a pinch-hitter during a 24-2 loss to the Philadelphia Athletics. It was the only MLB game Irwin ever played.

The 24-year-old also became the third MLB position player to hit an RBI triple on the first pitch of his first big-league at-bat since pitch counts started being tracked in 1988.

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While Callahan began his big-league career on a high note, his father is equally proud to see him cross those milestones.

“It’s unbelievable,” Craig Callahan said. “What I can tell you is he’s given me so many moments like this, no matter what the level is; in big moments, he has come up with really big plays. So it’s always the same feeling. But this just takes it to another level. It’s been amazing, an amazing couple of days, actually.”

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As the 24-year-old continues to shine in Detroit, let’s have a look at how a rookie got the call up.

Brett Callahan’s journey to the big-leagues

A series sweep this weekend against the Chicago White Sox would have pushed the Detroit Tigers to first place in the AL Central. Instead, they ended up on the losing side of the sweep and 5.5 games behind the White Sox. Amid the disappointing series, the Tigers’ one bright spot was Brett Callahan’s historic big-league debut, something the manager acknowledged as well.

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“It’s exciting for him and a win for player development,” A.J. Hinch said.

The Tigers drafted Callahan out of St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia in the 13th round of the MLB Draft in 2023. However, due to multiple injuries, his progress was delayed. Callahan did not advance above High-A before this year. He began this season with Double-A Erie after a pair of home runs during Spring Training brought him under the spotlight.

Callahan quickly made his way into the prospect list from there on, earning a promotion to Triple-A Toledo. This year, he has slashed .269/.365/.443 with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, and 56 RBIs across the two levels.

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Following his debut, Callahan told MLB.com, “My goal is always just to play as good as possible, see what happens from there.”

“I didn’t really expect or think that it was going to happen going into the season, but when I was playing well in [Double-A] Erie, I started having some conversations with [SeaWolves manager Tony Cappuccilli], just talking about how I need to mature as a player because this could be possible. It’s amazing that it actually came about.”

With left-handed hitters Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, and James Outman all on the injured list, the Tigers needed another lefty to face right-handed starters, starting with Sean Burke. Brett Callahan, the current No.19 prospect, was their choice, and rightly so.