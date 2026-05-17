Brewers Affiliate Team Hit With Shocking Theft as Cops Open Investigation

The Metro Nashville Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects, as theft was reported of Music City’s Minor League Baseball team early Saturday morning. The Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, Nashville Sounds, hit the front page for a different reason other than offering backup to their MLB roster.

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MNPD shared CCTV footage of the two suspects and seeks help in detecting them.

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“These two thieves unlawfully entered First Horizon Baseball Park at 2:30 a.m. today, went into the clubhouse, and stole several baseball gloves belonging to Nashville Sounds players. Know who they are? Plz 615-742-7463. REWARD!” MNPD shared via X.

The theft occurred at the Sounds’ First Horizon Baseball Park. The footage shows two suspects climbing up the stairs and looking for items. While the first suspect in a yellow hoodie looks tense as he searches around, the second one in a black t-shirt looks calm and composed, as if he knows the place. As per the last report, several gloves of the Nashville players were stolen.

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It is almost certain that the thieves broke into the clubhouse for the game items. However, lifting numerous gloves couldn’t be something for one’s own use. Maybe the local pawn shops could be their destination and help the police. However, as no more information is available for now, the best would be to assist the police in case of any sightings of the suspects.

Theft at Nashville Sounds’ clubhouse deserves more attention because it houses some of the Brewers’ major league players.

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Coleman Crow, who pitched in 2 games so far in MLB and sports a 2.61 ERA, is a Nashville Sounds player. He was recalled from Nashville on Friday to make his second spot start of the season, then returned to Triple-A the next day. Then, Blake Perkins is also a Sounds player who made trips to the Brewers recently. He’s slashing .111 with seven RBI, six runs scored, and two steals through 24 games.

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The newest name from the Nashville Sounds is Robert Gasser. He will start for the Brewers on Sunday. He currently holds a 2.67 ERA over 33 2/3 career major league innings. More names like Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams are also projected to get a promotion from the Sounds.

So far, it is not clear if the equipment of any of these major leaguers is also stolen. Let’s now hope that the MNPD will get hold of the culprits soon, and the stolen items can be retrieved.

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The incident just added to the list of high-profile theft cases associated with the Brewers.

The Brewers have a long history of high-profile thefts

Back in 2023, following a doubleheader against the Giants, a 25-year-old man passed out in bushes outside American Family Field. After waking up, he reportedly pulled on an unlocked door to enter the stadium and wandered into the Brewers’ clubhouse.

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The footage showed he stole numerous high-value items, including a laptop, passports, game-used jerseys, an autographed bat, and a replica World Series ring, before leaving. The man was arrested and charged with burglary after his roommate turned him in.

That time, it was the items of the major league players, and now the minor league players are affected. While the police are investigating the incident, this is another stark reminder about the safety protocols in the ballparks. It’s not only about theft; it also shows a lack of security measures against trespassers. We are yet to recover from the recent incidents in which a fan fell in the bullpen at the Rate Field, and another was left dangling from the upper tier of Busch Stadium.

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Lack of security was evident that time in the stands. The Brewers’ affiliate’s incident showed the same issue persisted in the clubhouse as well.