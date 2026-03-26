Brewers Announce Injury Setback Involving $82M Superstar Hours Before Opening Day, Panic in Milwaukee

This is exactly why many of the teams were scared to send their top players to play the World Baseball Classic. The Milwaukee Brewers already lost Freddy Peralta in the market, and they couldn’t afford to lose anyone else. But an injury has taken away an $82M outfielder.

Talkin’ Baseball reported saying, “The Brewers have placed Jackson Chourio on the 10-day IL with a left hand fracture.”

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Reports suggest that Jackson Chourio has suffered a left-hand fracture after getting hit by a pitch on March 4th. This came during the exhibition WBC game against the Nationals, where he got hit by pitcher Clayton Beeter.

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Chourio says that he felt a sharp pain when he had a check swing against the Reds in Spring Training, and that was a big concern/

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And an MRI scan later, it was revealed that he had a small fracture in his third metacarpal. Doctors expect the injury to heal in the next 2-4 weeks, minimum. With just a few hours to go for Brewers Opening Day, this news has sent panic throughout Milwaukee. And rightly so.

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During the 2025 season, Jackson Chourio had an average of .270 with 21 homers. Those numbers show balanced production, combining power and speed across 131 games he played. But all is not lost for the Brewers.

To fill the roster spot, the Brewers have brought in Blake Perkins, who hit .226 with three homers in 2025. But the move giving confidence to Brewers fans is what they have done with Yelich. They have made a quick move to shift 3 time All-Star Christian Yelich from DH to the outfield.

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Manager Pat Murphy signaled a shift, saying Christian Yelich wants to return to outfield duties. Yelich played 130 games as a DH in 2025 and hit .264 with 29 homers. But with only 67 games in the outfield over the past 3 seasons due to a recurring back injury, there are going to be questions about his defensive abilities.

But Milwaukee will hope that he can do a decent job with the glove because nobody is doubting his ability with the bat.

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Brewers fans are not happy with the news of Chourio’s injury

Milwaukee knows the impact Jackson Chourio has on the team and doesn’t even want to dream of what happens if they can’t enter the season on a good foot. The fan wrote, “How do they just now realize this, 4 hours before their game?” questioning timing. He points at medical checks, wondering how a fracture surfaced only hours before Opening Day. The fans are in a panic because they have seen this happen with the Atlanta Braves in 2025 after Acuna was rested for a Grade 1 right calf strain, and the Braves missed the postseason.

The fan wrote, “Man, there have been a lot of hand fractures for star players this spring,” noticing a worrying trend. Reports already confirmed stars like Francisco Lindor and Corbin Carroll suffered hamate injuries this spring. Jackson Holliday also required surgery for a hamate fracture, ruling him out for Opening Day. With Chourio now added, this pattern of hand injuries across teams feels hard to ignore.

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The fan wrote, “Missing 2-4 weeks but all good cuz his team won the WBC,” blaming tournament risks. He suggests Chourio should have stopped playing after being hit, instead of continuing games. Reports confirm he played through discomfort before imaging later revealed a fracture in his hand. That decision now sidelines him early, leaving the Milwaukee Brewers without a key bat immediately.

The fan wrote, “Jackson Chourio IL. Gotta be kidding!” showing immediate disbelief and frustration. The fans know how important Churio is to the team, especially after looking at his performance in 2025. Choirio hit 4 homers with an average of .341 in 12 postseason games. This is exactly why the fans are panicking in Milwaukee.

The fan wrote, “22 days ago? And no one thought we should get imaging?” questioning decisions. He points to the March 4 hit-by-pitch and asks why rest wasn’t enforced immediately. Jackson Chourio continued playing afterward and only later underwent an MRI that revealed the fracture. Given his eight-year, $82 million deal, fans expected earlier caution from the organization.

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The question now will be when he can return to game fitness and how the Brewers will manage the outfield without him.